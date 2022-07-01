Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical, WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
WITNESSES is making its World Premiere in the Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (CCAE), from July 15 - 30.
WITNESSES, making its World Premiere in the Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (CCAE), from July 15 - 30, is a riveting, heartfelt and incredibly powerful theatrical event based on the diaries of five Jewish teenagers during the Holocaust. As the audience watches each of teenagers' unique stories unfold, they become witnesses themselves to the events that transpired, viewed through the compelling eyes of these five incredible youth. Conceived by Jordan Beck, produced by CCAE Theatricals, with a book by Tony Award winner Robert L. Freedman, music by Carmel Dean, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs and Gerald Sternbach, lyrics by Jordan Beck, Mindi Dickstein, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon and Anna K. Jacobs. Artistic Director, J. Scott Lapp will direct. Tickets are available online at www.artcenter.org.
WITNESSES is generously sponsored by the David T. & Dorris E. Staples Foundation, with additional support by The Conrad Prebys Foundation, National Endowment of the Arts, Whiteboard Insurance and Risk Solutions, and The Raymond Foundation.
The diaries are from the following five teenagers who lived during the Holocaust:
Moshe Ze'ev Flinker; was born in The Hague on October 9, 1926, and was raised in an Orthodox Jewish home. Moshe was a deeply religious young boy who grappled with the theological problems posed by the unprecedented persecution of the Jews.
Renia Spiegel; was a Jewish Polish diarist who was killed during World War II in the Holocaust. Spiegel's diary, kept between the ages of 15 and 18, documents her experience as a teenager living in the city of Przemyśl as conditions for Jews deteriorated.
Dawid Rubinowicz; was born on July 27, 1927 in the Polish city of Kielce. The oldest of three children, he and his family were very poor. When the Germans invaded Poland in 1939, Dawid, like all Jews, was forced to do hard labor.
Éva Heymann; was a Jewish girl from Oradea. She began keeping a diary in 1944 during Nazi rule in Hungary. Her diary has been compared to The Diary of Anne Frank.
Yitskhok Rudashevski; was a young Jewish teenager who lived in the Vilna Ghetto in Lithuania during the 1940s. He wrote his diary from June 1941 to April 1943 which detailed his life & struggles living in the ghetto.
PRODUCTION DETAILS
WITNESSES
Directed by J. Scott Lapp
July 15 - 30, 2022
Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido
340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025
Tickets: $35 - $75
Press and Opening: Friday, July 15 at 7:30pm
Evening Performances: Friday, Saturday, July 15-16; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, July 21-23; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, July 28-30 at 7:30pm
Matinee Performances: Saturdays-Sundays, July 16-17 and July 23-24; Friday, Saturday, July 29-30 at 2:00pm
CREATIVE:
Director J. Scott Lapp
Movement/Staging Natalie Iscovich
Musical Director/Arranger/Orchestrator Gerald Sternbach
Associate Musical Director Lisa LeMay
Lighting Designer Zach Blane
Scenic Designer Matthew Herman
Sound Designer Jon Fredette
Costume Designer Janet Pitcher
Projection Designer Andrew Nagy
Dramaturg & Jewish Historian Raymond Zachary
Casting Director Lindsay Brooks, CSA
CAST
Kai Justice Rosales | Moshe Ze'ev Flinker
Camille Umoff | Renia Spiegel
Giovanny Diaz De Leon | Dawid Rubinowicz
Afra Sophia Tully | Éva Heymann
Austyn Myers | Yitskhok Rudashevski
Katherine Paladichuk | Ensemble, u/s Renia
Ian Dembek | Ensemble, u/s Moshe, u/s Yitskhok Rudashevski
Hannah Frederick | Ensemble, u/s Éva Heymann
David Landis | Swing, u/s Dawid Rubinowicz
Priya Richard | Swing
