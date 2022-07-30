Photos: First Look At The San Diego Premiere of Junior Theatre's HEAD OVER HEELS

Presenting a first look at photos of the San Diego Premiere of Junior Theatre's Head Over Heels, now playing through August 14 at the Casa del Prado Theatre.

An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey where they are faced with mistaken identities, love triangles and self-discovery. This fearlessly fresh new musical comedy from music legends The Go-Go's includes the hit songs "We Got The Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation" and many more!

The Head Over Heels creative team features a trio of top San Diego talent: Blake McCarty is directing along with Ian Brandon as music director and Ricardo Valenzuela as choreographer.

Head Over Heels is recommended for ages 10+ for mature content and themes.

Thanks to a generous contribution from The Conrad Prebys Foundation, Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. For Head Over Heels the ASL-interpreted performance will be Saturday, August 13 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

COVID-19 Protocol

Junior Theatre strongly encourages all eligible patrons to be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. For the safety of our unvaccinated students who perform without masks, and our young, unvaccinated patrons, masks are still required for all patrons two years old and up. Patrons are asked to check https://juniortheatre.com/covid-19-safety/ for full details and any policy updates prior to attending a performance.

About San Diego Junior Theatre

Since 1948, Junior Theatre's mission has been to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Junior Theatre training fosters creativity, imagination and independent thinking which helps a young person face life's challenges and discover themselves and their place in this world. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world. Junior Theatre's motto is "Theatre skills are skills for life!" and our alumni have gone on to success in a variety of fields.

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $16 - $18. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

(Photo credit: Ken Jacques)