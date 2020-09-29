North Coast Rep Theatre Has New Board Leadership

North Coast Rep introduces a new President and new board leadership roles.

Marc Tayer took over as President of North Coast Repertory Theatre Board of Directors as of September 16, 2020. Marc brings years of experience and expertise in the Arts.

He has lived in the Solana Beach/Del Mar community for nearly twenty-five years. His 30+ year business career in the technology field included senior executive roles at Motorola, General Instrument (GI), and as cofounder of two San Diego tech startup. In 2015, Marc wrote and published Televisionaries, a nonfiction book about the digital television revolution, and how it transformed the media business.

He received an Emmy Award in 1996 for his role at GI in developing and marketing the world's first digital TV system. Marc received his BA from Williams College and his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He and his wife Wendy raised their three children in Solana Beach and Del Mar. He replaces Sharon Stein who was President from 2014-2020 and is now on the Board's Executive Committee, and Chair of the HR Committee.

