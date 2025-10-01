Interview: Livvy Marcus of SUFFS at Broadway San Diego

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Livvy Marcus is back in San Diego, and this time she’s marching straight into history. She plays Doris Stevens in SUFFS, now on stage at Broadway San Diego through October 5th. Marcus is no stranger to local audiences, having last appeared at The Old Globe in the musical RIDE last year. In our conversation, she shares what it means to step into SUFFS, why she has a soft spot for public libraries, and her deep affection for The Old Globe.

The SUFFS national tour has just kicked off, bringing this fresh-from-Broadway show to San Diego audiences through October 5th. The acclaimed Tony Award–winning musical follows the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of history-making artist Shaina Taub, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over.

Marcus plays Doris Stevens, a real suffragist who chronicled her experiences in a book that ultimately helped inspire the musical. She says it is an honor to play this character based on a real person and historic events, and an honor to help tell this story.

“Doris Stevens wrote the book, 'Jailed for Freedom,' that our producer, Rachel Sussman, and our writer, Sheena Taub, who also starred in the Broadway production, read, and which was the book that catalyzed them into creating and producing this piece in the first place.

My character is handed a notebook in the first scene and then doesn't let go of it for the rest of the show because she is working on a book that, you know, will later be discovered. It's so lovely, and I feel a tremendous amount of pride having that responsibility. I read that book the minute I got the job.”

Marya Grandy (Carrie Chapman Catt) and company in the First National Touring Company of SUFFS. Photo by Joan Marcus, 2025.

Never fear, this isn’t a dry history lesson; it’s a combination of history, music, and character work that leaves a lasting impression on audiences.

“This show is an amalgamation of many things, and it's a beautiful balance between honoring history and then honoring the history of the American musical theater, and like this art form that is so powerful for a lot of us.

Our associate director, Lori (Lori Elizabeth Parquet), said that this show is for theater kids in a good way, and I really agree with that. If you love theater, it's a deliciously crafted art.

SUFFS fits very well within the canon of the historical musical, but I think the most significant difference is the unbelievable amount of nuance that it holds, which I believe is more ambitious than people even realize because it's crafted so well. The people who created 10 billion drafts of this have made it look easy, but it's actually difficult, as it holds so much nuance. I feel so honored to be given the opportunity to have these conversations with my cast and my loved ones who get to see the show, because you'll leave the theater wanting to chit-chat with your friends.”

Marcus says there are many moments she looks forward to audiences experiencing throughout the tour, but there are already a few she especially loves hearing reactions to.

“There are a couple of comedic moments in the show, mostly having to do with Woodrow Wilson being annoying. Jenny Ashman, who plays Wilson, is a comedic genius with an amazing voice.

My favorite number that I love to perform is” Find A Way,” because it's like the best possible version of that “Avengers Assemble” kind of moment montage, where you get all of the members of what will become the National Women's Party. It's all leading up to the introduction of one of the biggest stars in the show, which is Danyel Fulton, who plays Ida B. Wells.”

Brandi Porter (Dudley Malone) and Livvy Marcus (Doris Stevens) in the First National Touring Company of SUFFS. Photo by Joan Marcus, 2025.

In addition to playing a woman who writes a book, Marcus also gives a personal shout-out to her love for public libraries in her bio, praising how they inspire creativity and support art for everyone.

“Public libraries go so deep for me. For instance, the public library in my hometown, Easton, Massachusetts, is unbelievably beautiful; it features palatial architecture and old, brown bookshelves. It was a very magical place for me growing up. Having been a childcare worker in New York City, I would be lost without the children's programming offered by public libraries. It's free. It's high quality. I also read a lot, I'm a big reader. It cannot be overstated how important public libraries are to public art as a whole.”

Audiences may also recall Marcus from RIDE at The Old Globe in 2024, where she played a secretary to a charismatic and ambitious woman who dared to circumvent the world on a bicycle—another role rooted in real events. Marcus says she’s thrilled that this new tour, which shares some thematic DNA with RIDE, has brought her back to San Diego.

“I'm so excited, I love San Diego! I love The Old Globe; some of the best memories of my theatrical career, as well as my life in general, have happened in San Diego. It was a beautiful time, and RIDE feels very spiritually related to SUFFS, so that'll be fun.”

How To Get Tickets

SUFFS is playing at Broadway San Diego through October 5th at the San Diego Civic Theatre. For ticket and showtime details, visit www.broadwaysd.com.



Photo credit: SUFFS | Photos by Joan Marcus

