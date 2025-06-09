Impro's JANE AUSTEN UNSCRIPTED Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Starting with an audience suggestion and creating completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world's greatest writers, Impro Theatre a comic laugh out loud evening of theatre. They have performed all over the country.

Jane Austen wrote only six novels, but her wit and wisdom left readers pining for more. Impro Theatre's Jane Austen UnScripted gives audiences a chance to imagine the other books she might have written. The company deftly creates a world of love-struck girls, brooding noblemen and charming cads, and although hearts are sure to be broken, true love will win out in the end.

Jane Austen UNSCRIPTED will run July 28 and 29, 2025 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $50 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

