Dance Crews Announced for The Old Globe's LEAP DAY CELEBRATION: A DANCE-OFF!

Leap Day Celebration: A Dance-Off! kicks off the 2020 free AXIS event series! Ten local dance crews will battle each other in front of an experienced panel of local esteemed judges (including yourself!) who will select the very best performances for cash prizes ($2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place), while all dancers will receive small prizes for participating. Join us in this epic and diverse dance-off!

Details:



Where: On the Globe's Copley Plaza. (1363 Old Globe Way.)



When: Saturday, February 29, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

11:05-11:17: Group 1 San Diego Civic Dance Arts

11:18-11:30: Group 2 Hip Hop's Finest City

11:31-11:43: Group 3 Moore Rhythm & Co.

11:44-11:56: Group 4 Mini Shock San Diego

11:57-12:09: Group 5 Ballet Folklorico El Tapatio de San Dieguito

12:10-12:35: Community Dance Workshop

12:36-12:48: Group 6: Divine Desi Dance

12:49-1:01: Group 7 Danz Arts

1:02-1:14: Group 8 The Junkyard Dance Crew

1:15-1:27: Group 9 Russian Oriental Belly Dance (ROBD) Studio

1:28-1:40: Group 10 Culture Shock San Diego

1:45-2:00: Judging

Who: Your favorite 10 local dance crews.



Ballet Folklorico El Tapatio de San Dieguito's mission is to inspire each member of the group to diligently work in order to develop their talent for dance, therefore becoming a genuine dancer, a dancer that projects passion, precision, and grace during performances. As a result, they have a joyful and colorful experience during performances to the delight of themselves and the audience. @balletfolklorico.eltapatio.



Culture Shock's commitment to hip-hop dance as an entertaining and engaging art form is at the core of every activity and program. Culture Shock consistently presents urban dance forms with the artistic excellence and professional dedication traditionally associated with other traditional styles of dance. These highly acclaimed performances expand and enrich the regional cultural scene and are enjoyed by audiences of every background.



Danz Arts is a not-for-profit organization that provides a creative and relevant space for artistic and cultural expression, as well as preserves and raises cultural awareness of Mexico and Spain by giving back to the San Diego County community through dance and music. @DanzArtsSD.



Divine Desi Dance is a company of professional dancers dedicated to the beauty and grandeur of Indian dance. Artistic Director Gloria Lanuza has devoted years of study to Indian dance and culture and is committed to providing nothing but the highest quality in entertainment. @glolanuza, @glorialanuzaproductions.



Hip Hop's Finest City is an authentic hip-hop dance company based out of the "Finest City" of San Diego. Their mission is to put dancers in the forefront of the entertainment industry. They also aim to spread awareness about this culture and dance movement. @hiphopsfinestcity.



The Junkyard Dance Crew helps the youth in the community stay away from drugs and gangs and stay in school by giving them a positive way to express themselves through the art of dance. @junkyarddancecrew.



Mini Shock San Diego dancers show that you are never too young to be innovative and work hard. These troupes are a fun way for children nine years and under to grow through hip-hop dances. In addition, they get exposure to the core values of the hip-hop community, including self-worth and respect for others. Mini Shock troupe members build a solid hip-hop dance foundation and begin to receive training in a variety of styles of hip-hop movement. The troupe learns challenging routines. They also work together under the guidance of their directors to grow as individuals. Finally, they learn to work as a team toward a common goal of performance, competition, and community outreach. The teamwork and confidence displayed by these young dancers inspire youth and adults alike.

Moore Rhythm & Co. is a non-competitive youth tap company based out of San Diego. We house young tap dancers from Temecula, Los Angeles, San Diego, and even Arizona. Our goal is to provide the next generation of tap dancers with the opportunity to train in the art form of tap dance with a low-cost and low-commitment option. We focus on the future of tap dance while also preserving its rich history and past. While under the direction and mentorship of Megan McBride Moore, tap dancers also have the opportunity to train with guest instructors such as Nico Rubio, Joseph Wiggan, and many more. @moorerhythmco.



Russian Oriental Belly Dance (ROBD) Studio teaches the fundamentals of belly dance. They help new, intermediate, and advanced students reach new levels of learning and achievements. They are located in San Diego County within the city of Chula Vista. Their studio is located in the Eastlake area. @nataliyasaborio.

San Diego Civic Dance Arts, founded in 1942, is a program of the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department that has introduced hundreds of thousands of citizens to the art form of dance. High-quality classes are offered at 22 city recreation centers and Balboa Park facilities at affordable prices (and in some instances with fees waived), enabling children and adults from all economic and cultural backgrounds to fully participate in the study of dance. Beginning-, pre-professional-level instruction is offered in disciplines such as jazz, tap, ballet, modern, hip-hop, and musical theatre. Civic Dance Arts emulates the highest standards of nationally renowned private and non-profit programs; it now attracts the highest caliber instructional and student talent while providing instruction at the least cost in the community. @SDCDA.

The 2020 AXIS series will once again feature free and fun-filled activities. Outstanding professional and community partner organizations and personalities will teach, speak, play, perform, choreograph, and inspire on the Globe's Copley Plaza, with many opportunities for the public to participate at each of the events.







Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You