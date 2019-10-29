BWW Interview: John Steiger bring Scorpius Malfoy to life in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at The Curran

John Steiger has helped set the magical theatre experience for people at the New York HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD as an usher, but now he will be creating a different kind of magic on stage at the Curran as Scorpius in the San Francisco production of the same play. From the front of the house to on stage, that's a magic trick worthy of a Hogwart's acceptance letter.

Scorpius, the Slytherin son of Draco Malfoy, is a pivotal role in the new Harry Potter saga. He is a sweeter, more sensitive soul, and thanks to his infamous father Scorpius is not necessarily the most popular kid in class, Steiger finds Scorpius very relatable as a character.

Scorpius is very relatable to me personally - because he is very much the guy that is like "this will be funny, say the thing." And then no body laughs...walks away. They're all very human characters so that's why we love Harry potter so much; they're all relatable characters that we love so much. To me Scorpius is a very relatable person for everyone; everyone has had a time where they were alone for extended periods of time, or has had family problems, or just wants to be loved. Everybody can relate to that.

Steiger was an usher for the original Broadway production of the CURSED CHILD for the run from dress rehearsals through the run of the first cast. So the magical experience this show leaves on audiences is not lost on him.

Being an usher I've been able to see the effect this show has had on people. I am ready to be a part of giving people those experiences. I am ready to be a part of this gigantic thing and bring this world to life, and bring joy to people. I have seen people walk in and burst into tears before the show even started. I'm ready to jump into people's lives and make them happy.

Steiger may be a Gryffindor,playing a Slytherin but he loves that all houses can apply to anyone.

All the houses have attributes of everyone. Everyone has some Slytherin in them everyone has some Griffyndor in them. It's sort of finding the Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or whatever house within yourself.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is playing at the Curran Theatre. For ticket and showtimes, please go to www.harrypotterplay.com/san-francisco

Photo credit: Folami Williams as Rose Granger Weasley (left), Jon Steiger as Scorpius Malfoy and Benjamin Papac as Albus Potter in the San Francisco cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."Photo: Kevin Berne





