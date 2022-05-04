BWW Interview: Jason Blitman talks about theatre kids and Greek gods in THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL playing at San Diego Junior Theatre

There is only one person powerful enough to be in charge of theatre kids and Greek gods at the same time, and that would be Jason Blitman. He not only was a part of the original production team of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL but now he is also the director of the production playing at San Diego Junior Theatre through May 15th. Jason Blitman talks about creating the show, some of his favorite moments, and the joy of working with young performers in San Diego.

Jason Blitman comes to San Diego after years in New York and brings with him all of his experience working with theatre including The Public Theatre, TheatreworksUSA, and on shows like the pre-production workshop for what eventually became DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and as the casting director and a part of the producing team of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL. The musical based on the popular book series" Percy Jackson and the Olympians" by Rick Riordan follows the first book, where a normal teenager named Percy Jackson discovers that one of his parents is really a Greek Good, which means he has demi-god powers, and a quest to fulfill- to figure out who stole Zeus's lightning bolt and why.

Blitman says that creating a show like this is special because it is made for audiences of all ages. The challenge and the triumph are in pleasing all of those kids who grew up reading the books because they aren't afraid to give their unvarnished opinions.

"Part of the joy has been seeing how the fans are connecting to the material. The focus was always to tell the story filled with heart and honesty, with real stakes, and frankly, not play down to a younger audience.

The best thing about a show suitable for an all-ages audience is that the younger ones aren't shy to tell you when something is or isn't working. Joe Tracz (the show's book writer)and Rob Rocki (music and lyrics) are big fans of the books as well, so it was really a labor of love written by fans. I wouldn't say we ever made decisions because of fans of the books, but we certainly always had them in our minds--hoping they would love what we were creating and having them in mind along the way."

Bringing the show, and directing it at San Diego Junior Theatre is an extension of Blitman's love of theatre, this musical, and working with younger audiences who were the target audience for LIGHTNING THIEF.

"This show was a part of my life for 5 years--and the young people at Junior Theatre are the target demographic that we knew would love the show. So to work on it with them is really a full-circle moment for me. Working on a show created for these young people with them. AND they're just great, so that's the icing on the cake."

Blitman in rehearsal with the performers

Jason says that working with younger performers as they discover and refine the different facets of theatre is an exciting opportunity and reminds him of why he continues to create theatre.

"Kids do theatre because it's fun. So being around kids doing theatre for fun is the perfect reminder of why I fell in love with it in the first place. They also bring such grit and honesty to these characters, not to mention their most authentic selves into the rehearsal room, which is so cool.

Performing is scary. You need to put yourself out there and be vulnerable in front of strangers who, in some cases (like auditions), are literally there to judge you. I'm grateful this group of young people is sharing themselves with the community--and that's exciting, too."

How To Get Tickets

You can see these talented young performers bring THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL to the stage through May 15th at San Diego Junior Theatre. For ticket and showtime information go to www.juniortheatre.com

Photo Credit: The cast of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL by Ken Jacques.