Youth Orchestras Of San Antonio Announces Its 2023/24 Concert Season In The Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA) announces its 2023/24 YOSA Philharmonic concert season with a series of sensational performances at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

YOSA Music Director and Philharmonic Conductor Troy Peters will take the audience on a cinematic journey through the music of the silver screen, celebrate American compositions in collaboration with Grammy-winning pianist Michelle Cann, and premiere music inspired by animals at San Antonio Zoo.

"The musicians of the YOSA Philharmonic are the best young players in South Texas. When their energy meets the skill of our world-class guest artists, something unforgettable happens at every YOSA Philharmonic concert," said Peters.

Subscription tickets are on sale now and provide a savings up to 20-percent off individual ticket pricing. Individual tickets open for sale on August 4. Student tickets are $5 for individual tickets only.

Music from the Movies

October 29, 2023

7 p.m.

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

The YOSA Philharmonic presents "Music from the Movies," featuring unforgettable scores from blockbuster hits like Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more! Including a special collaboration with Camerata San Antonio, playing music from the movie Nope, composed by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael Abels. Prepare to be enthralled and inspired with a journey through the music of the silver screen.

· Tickets from $18 and up.

American Rhapsodies

January 28, 2024

7 p.m.

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

The YOSA Philharmonic presents "American Rhapsodies," a symphonic event celebrating America's diverse and culturally significant heritage. Experience Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, in collaboration with Grammy-winning pianist Michelle Cann, to honor the centennial of its premiere in 1924.

This exciting night will also feature the Texas premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon's orchestral suite from her Civil War opera, Cold Mountain. Join the YOSA Philharmonic to pay tribute to the remarkable creativity that defines the United States through a captivating showcase that unites us all.

· Tickets from $18 and up

Wild Symphony

May 12, 2024

7 p.m.

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

The YOSA Philharmonic presents an exciting night of music in "Wild Symphony." Experience the world premiere of compositions by members of the Composers Alliance of San Antonio

(CASA) inspired by animals at San Antonio Zoo. This concert will also feature Respighi's show-stopping

Pines of Rome with special guest San Antonio Brass Band, plus a solo performance by the winner of the 2023/24 YOSA Concerto Competition. Don't miss this wild musical adventure through the animal kingdom with the YOSA Philharmonic.

· Tickets from $18 and up

YOSA provides young musicians of all background the opportunity to play music together so they can learn, grow, and thrive while connecting with the community. YOSA changes kids' lives through music. We provide transformative music experiences to more than 2,500 young musicians ages 8-20 through YOSA Orchestras, YOSA Summer Symphony Camp, and YOSA School Partnerships.