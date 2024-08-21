News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at The Tobin Center

The Lifespan of a Fact

By: Aug. 21, 2024
Spotlight: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at The Tobin Center Image
“…terrifically funny dialogue…once the writer and the fact-checker get into a lively debate on the ethics of factual truth vs. the beauty of literary dishonesty, it’s time to really sit up and listen”—Variety

Based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal. Jim is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. John D’Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy—an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact-check D’Agata’s essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth. 




