Review: LYRIC AND THE KEYS at Magik Theatre

Photo Credit: Lynn Lane Photography

Over the weekend, Magik Theatre opened its 2024-2025 season with the exciting world premiere of the new musical, Lyric and the Keys, by Roxanne Schroeder-Arce with music and lyrics by Jenn Hartmann Luck. We were fortunate enough to experience this show on its opening night, and as always we were impressed with the whole atmosphere at Magik Theatre. We appreciated the educational emphasis they placed on the production by purposefully training young audiences to appreciate the theatre, as well as driving home the story’s important life lessons and meaningful messages through a polished, professional performance and a fun, informative talk-back session after the performance.

Photo Credit: Lynn Lane Photography

The story centered around a second grade student, Lyric, played by Hannah Rodriguez. Lyric had trouble reading, making her shy and embarrassed at school and making her feel as if she would never have the keys to success that other children had. Rodriguez gave such a sweet portrayal of this struggling student that I found myself sitting up in my seat, rooting for her along her journey of self-discovery. This was especially true as she so expertly and charmingly sang her first solo, “A Girl Like Me.” Her journey continued as Mr. Hartley, her school’s janitor, played by Benjamin G Bazan, really went out of his way to help her realize her potential. Bazan gave a genuine performance, reminding me of adults in my own school age days who helped me overcome some of my growing up struggles. Lyric's teacher, Miss Reed, played by Clarissa Ramos, worked to understand how to help Lyric, aided by some powerful scenes with Mr. Hartley. I couldn’t help but think of my own teaching experience and nod in agreement with them as they attempted to find the right paths toward Lyric’s success. Victorya “Tory” Ross played Lyric’s overwhelmed single mother and performed such an accurate portrayal of that struggle that it took me right back to my own single mother days. When she and Lyric sang the song, “Momma (What You Taught Me),” their voices blended so beautifully together as they sang the meaningful lyrics that gave the audience a moving and pivotal look at their strengthening connection.

Photo Credit: Lynn Lane Photography

The technical work for this production was innovative and simply sensational! Magik Theatre always knows how to bring the spectacle. The set was ingenious, complete with a rotating platform that smoothly took us from detailed location to detailed location. The scene changes were completely flawless and expertly supported by the guitarist, Rick Patino, who accompanied all of the songs throughout the show with great skill and finesse. A highlight of the show was CC, an actual robot that showed up to help Lyric on her quest. No one does cool props like Magik Theatre. I mean, they built a fully functioning robot who sang along and was voiced by the talented Amy Bouquet. Amazing.

Photo Credit: Lynn Lane Photography

This show is a must-see for elementary school age kids and their adults. Everyone will be able to relate to someone in the story just like I did, and what an important message to ponder. I highly encourage you to head out and watch this beautiful new musical! You will be blown away by the talented performers, innovative technical work, and profound message!







