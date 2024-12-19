Review: A XMAS CUENTO REMIX at Teatro Audaz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s always a fun treat to break up the week during the holidays and head out to experience a little heartfelt reflection with Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol. It is a story that always brings up the important meanings of the holiday by reminding us to slow down, look around, and create some joy during the holidays. So many people like to travel with the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future as they take Scrooge through the scenes of his life, helping him to see his mistakes and all of the misery he’s caused, along with all the happiness he’s missing out on. That’s why theatres across the globe replay this story for excited audiences every year during December. We all need the reminder during this busy season to take a look around and focus on what really matters.

Teatro Audaz took us on that journey last night as they presented their opening night of a different take on A Christmas Carol: A XMAS Cuento Remix, an adaptation of the classic play written by Maya Malan Gonzalez with composition and arrangements by Emiliano Valdez and Daniel Valdez. This adaptation placed the story in Hispanic culture and heightened the themes of the sacredness of family and returning to your roots. Like the original, the production sought to remind audiences of the meaning behind the holiday madness.

From the energetic and colorful opening, to the more poignant and somber scenes in the second act, this production showcased a fully dedicated and invested ensemble. They worked with a storyteller concept where props, set pieces, and costume pieces were cleverly placed in full view of the audience and given to actors by ensemble members who rarely left the stage. Each actor brought nuance and emotion, even when they were not the focus of a particular scene. Their work with set changes, prop placement, and choral speaking was flawless and provided a fun and lively atmosphere for audience reflection. Luis Garcia Jr. stood out in his role as Luis, Delores’ father. He portrayed powerful honesty in his struggles as a single father and in his undying love for his daughters. John Perez brought nuance and believability in his role as Abuelo, helping to bring the strong themes of family and love to the forefront of the production.

The story surrounded a successful business owner, Delores, played by Angie Flores, who had lost touch with her family. Namely, her niece, Anita, played by Jillian Campos. Anita and her family were about to be evicted from their home when Anita approached her estranged Aunt Delores for help. Delores selfishly refused to help her niece and basically disowned her, leaving Anita and her little family to survive their dire circumstances alone. This is when the ghosts showed up, and the story continued as we have come to know it. Well, not exactly as we know it. The show was a remix, after all, so there was plenty of Hispanic tradition, language, music, and dance that wove the tapestry of the classic story into a newly imagined adapted one.

The power of the story remained and was perhaps strengthened by its reimagined world. The audience certainly seemed to connect with it and fully enjoy it. I’m sure we all left with important reminders to be present with our families and to make the most of the holiday season together.





Photo Credit: Teatro Audaz

Reader Reviews