Motown Icons The Temptations And The Four Tops Take The Stage At The Tobin Center

Experience a night of Motown magic as The Temptations and The Four Tops bring their timeless hits and legendary harmonies to The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts this Fall. This extraordinary show is scheduled in the H-E-B Performance Hall on September 23, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

The Temptations, often referred to as American Music Royalty, are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. The group are celebrating their 60th Anniversary through 2022. To mark this milestone, The Temptations released a brand-new album, "Temptations 60," with nearly all-original songs in January of 2022.

Four Tops, the quartet, originally called the Four Aims, made their first single for Chess in 1956, and spent seven years on the road and in nightclubs, singing pop, blues, Broadway, but mostly jazz. Their first Motown hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving” in 1964, made them stars and their sixties track record on the label is indispensable to any retrospective of the decade. Their songs, soulful and bittersweet, were across-the-board successes.

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is happening now. Tickets will go on sale on February 7 at 10am and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $49.50.

