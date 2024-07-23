MEAN GIRLS, PRETTY WOMAN, and More Set For Broadway in the Rio Grande Valley 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway in the Rio Grande Valley has announced its 2024/2025 season, featuring four area premieres!

Packages start at just $155 for four shows, including Mean Girls, Pretty Woman, The Cher Show, and Four Phantoms.

Mean Girls

November 7 @ 8:00 pm

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Age recommendation: Recommended for ages 10 and older.

Run time: Approx. 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

Pretty Woman

March 18, 2025 @ 8:00 pm

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is “Big romance and big fun!” (Broadway.com). “Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale,” says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Age recommendation: Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Run time: Approx. 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

The Cher Show

April 1, 2025 @ 8:00 pm

Her story. Her hits. Her legend.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Age recommendation: Recommended for ages 12 and older.

Run time: Approx. 2 hours and 40 minutes, including one intermission.

Four Phantoms

May 16, 2025 @ 8:00 pm

An extravagant celebration of the iconic music of Broadway and more, The Four Phantoms In Concert brings together four Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning The Phantom of the Opera for an unforgettable night of entertainment. The Four Phantoms features an extraordinary quartet of performers, including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan under the music direction of Ryan Shirar.

Run time: Approx. 2 hours and including one intermission.

