Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart to Bring Laughter to the Comic Strip In El Paso

Don Barnhart will take the stage at The Comic Strip Sept 14-16 in El Paso Texas.

By: Sep. 02, 2023

From entertaining the troops around the world to starring in his own Las Vegas residency, comedian Don Barnhart goes from family friendly to risqué in a hysterically palatable way delighting audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Barnhart delivers his comedy with a natural improvisational flair, shining light and taking on subjects from silly childhood antics to cancel culture is such a disarming matter you'll think he read your mind.

The comedian explained, "Politicians say horrific, racist things and when people get mad, they claim it was a joke but when a comedian makes a joke and someone doesn't like it, they protest and want that comedian's head on a stick so if you can't give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to humor then maybe a comedy club isn't for you."

Don Barnhart has something for everyone. His Family Friendly Dry Bar Comedy Special, "The Obese Police" is appropriate for all ages while his new upcoming Amazon Prime, "Sticks 'N Stones" he takes it to the limit.

Barnhart added, "I try to use my gift of humor to shine light on subjects that might be too sensitive for the easily offended. It's not about being dirty, but about taking on subjects we need and should be talking about. All are welcome but remember, this is a Comedy Show so leave your inhibitions at the door, stop taking life so seriously and let's enjoy some laughter at the absurdity of life."

Don Barnhart does work clean and his new family friendly Dry Bar Comedy Special can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdMFDIM08nI&t=249s

Don Barnhart's will take the stage at The Comic Strip Sept 14-16 in El Paso Texas.

Advance tickets are highly suggested and can be purchased at Click Here




