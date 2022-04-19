Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Presents INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN, May 6-7

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents 'Interview With A Mexican!', scheduled for Friday & Saturday, May 6 & 7, 2022 at the historic Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St., San Antonio. The performance begins at 8 p.m. with general admission of $12. 'Interview With A Mexican!' is a touring production by Denver-based Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center.

'Interview With A Mexican!' is an original play by Su Teatro Executive Artistic Director and resident playwright Anthony J. Garcia. It was inspired by Gustavo Arellano's column 'Ask a Mexican' using satire, humor, and political incorrectness to examine stereotypes, anti-immigration politics and misconceptions outsiders hold about Mexican culture.

"We at Su Teatro are so excited to bring this explosive and humorous play to the Westside of San Antonio," said Garcia. "The last time we performed at the Teatro Guadalupe was in the early 1990s," he added. "Su Teatro's work and contribution to theater is widely recognized," said Guadalupe Theater Manager Jorge Piña. "I am very honored Su Teatro is returning to the Guadalupe stage."

Click here for a link to the events schedule including Interview with a Mexican:



May 6 - ticket link:

May 7 - ticket link:

Su Teatro, is one of the oldest Chicano theater companies in the United States and is currently celebrating their 50th year anniversary. The company has established a national reputation for home-grown productions that speak to the history and experience of Chicanos. Garcia has created over 40 original plays and adaptations. Su Teatro develops work focused on demystifying the Chicano identity and celebrating the experiences, history, language, and culture of Chicanos, Mexicanos, and Latinos throughout the Americas. They have performed throughout the country along with more than 30 theatrical seasons at their own cultural and performing arts center in Denver.