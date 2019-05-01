Author Daniel J. Clark To Discuss Detroit's '1950s Prosperity Myth' At Margrove College

Marygrove College's Institute for Detroit Studies (IDS) will welcome author and Oakland University Associate Professor Daniel J. Clark for its 44th Defining Detroit event on May 14 at 7 p.M. Clark will present "Disruption in Detroit: Challenging the 1950s Prosperity Myth," continuing its nearly two-decade tradition of bringing internationally-renowned authors and scholars to campus.



This event, which takes place in Madame Cadillac Hall on the campus of Marygrove College, is free and open to the public. Professor Clark will sign copies of his latest book, Disruption in Detroit: Autoworkers and the Elusive Postwar Boom. Books will be available for purchase.

"For Detroiters, the car and the automotive industry itself are sources of pride that often shape how we see ourselves and our city," said Marygrove College President Dr. Elizabeth Burns. "But how did the industry impact postwar Detroiters, specifically those working on the factory line? Daniel J. Clark will answer that question and much more at this important event."

Daniel J. Clark is an associate professor of history at Oakland University. He is the author of Like Night and Day: Unionization in a Southern Mill Town as well as Disruption in Detroit. He teaches courses in U.S. Labor and Cold War America as well as undergraduate and graduate seminars.





