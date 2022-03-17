Young Dancers Perform and Teach The Art Of Punjab At RDT's RING AROUND THE ROSE

Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE welcomes the artists from UTAH PUNJABI ARTS ACADEMY to the stage on April 9, 2022. These talented young dancers will share the art of Punjab in a "wiggle-friendly" performance for all ages.



While Utah Punjabi Arts Academy joined the Ring Around the Rose series last season, this will be their first time performing live, on-stage. Last season they offered a virtual, on-demand performance. Utah Punjabi Arts will share the background and history of Bhangra - the energetic, folk dance and music form that originated from Punjab, India.



These young dancers will perform a high-energy folk dance performance on a live Punjabi drum called "Dohl." They will share folk and classical drum rhythms on Dohl as well as a fusion of popular Punjabi music and folk dance. The audience will be engaged throughout the performance, including learning some Bhangra steps for themselves.



In order to ensure the health and safety of the performers and the audience, audience members are required to wear masks throughout the performance, and tickets are limited to 50% capacity to account for social distancing.



Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4.



For more information about this and other of Utah Punjabi Arts Academy's performances, please visit www.utahpunjabiarts.com.