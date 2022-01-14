Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Salt Lake City Awards
LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
2021 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Davies - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennie Richardson - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jared Haddock - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Jim Christian - THE MOUSETRAP - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jaron Hermansen - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Musical
LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Derek Marsden - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Erin Carlson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jared Haddock, Truxton Moulton - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre