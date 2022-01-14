Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Salt Lake City Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Davies - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennie Richardson - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jared Haddock - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Jim Christian - THE MOUSETRAP - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jaron Hermansen - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Musical

LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Derek Marsden - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Erin Carlson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jared Haddock, Truxton Moulton - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre