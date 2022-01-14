Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Salt Lake City Awards

LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 14, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Davies - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennie Richardson - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Jared Haddock - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Jim Christian - THE MOUSETRAP - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jaron Hermansen - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Musical
LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Derek Marsden - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Erin Carlson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre

Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jared Haddock, Truxton Moulton - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre


