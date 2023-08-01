Video: First Look at THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Tuacahn Center For the Arts

Performances are now underway and run through October 20.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

An all new clip has been posted from The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Tuacahn Center For the Arts. Performances are now underway and run through October 20.

Check out the video below!

From the Oscar®-winning team of Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz comes a lushly-scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of love, acceptance, and what it means to be a hero. Tuacahn's production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the Disney film’s beloved score as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book embraces the story's theatrical features with verbatim passages from Hugo’s gothic novel.

High above the Tuacahn stage, the bells of Notre Dame resound through the famed cathedral in 15th-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “Out There,” observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.







Video: First Look at THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Tuacahn Center For the Arts
