Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Pioneer Theatre Company

Get a first look at Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC)'s Utah premiere of Dear Evan Hansen, the acclaimed Broadway musical featuring a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The production runs through November 8, 2025, at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre in Salt Lake City.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen follows a high school senior struggling to connect in a hyperconnected world, whose well-intentioned lie spins out of control and changes lives forever.

The production is directed and choreographed by Karen Azenberg, with Helen Gregory as musical director and conductor. The creative team also includes Bryce Cutler (scenic and video design), Patrick Holt (costume design), Paul Miller (lighting design), Aaron Hubbard (sound design), Adam Day (video engineer), and Savanna Finley (hair and makeup design).

The cast features Kyle Dalsimer as Evan Hansen, Donna Vivino as Heidi Hansen, Marika Aubrey as Cynthia Murphy, Jordan Briggs as Connor Murphy, Andrew Samonsky as Larry Murphy, Elyse Bell as Zoe Murphy, Khadija Sankoh as Alana Beck, and Larry Saperstein as Jared Kleinman. The ensemble includes Rachel Johnson and Adam Moore, with virtual community voices by Mary Fanning Driggs, Nathan Andrew Riley, Ariana Bagley, Kaden Conrad, Rachel Johnson, Adam Moore, and Hannah Rich.

James O. Hansen serves as production stage manager, with casting by Geoff Josselson, CSA. Videography is by BW Productions, and editing by Sophie White.

Now celebrating its 64th season, Pioneer Theatre Company is Utah’s premiere professional theatre and an affiliate of the University of Utah. Under Artistic Director Karen Azenberg and Managing Director Adrian Budhu, PTC has presented regional premieres of Les Misérables, Sting’s The Last Ship, and The Count of Monte Cristo, as well as the world premieres of Shucked, A Distinct Society, Alabama Story, The Messenger, and Ass.

For tickets and more information, visit PioneerTheatre.org.