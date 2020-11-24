Utah Symphony & Utah Opera Announces December Performances At Abravanel Hall Moved To Virtually Streamed

In an effort to bring the joy of music to households throughout the state this holiday season, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera announced today that it will offer On Demand streaming of three previously-scheduled December live performances after news that Salt Lake County Arts and Culture venues will be shut to the public until the end of the year. For more information, visit the streaming page: usuo.org/on-demand.

"While we have had great success in performing live music for distanced audiences since September, we support the difficult and careful decision made by our partners at Salt Lake County Arts & Culture," said Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President and CEO Steven Brosvik. "In the spirit of safety and precaution, we want to be part of a solution of encouraging people to limit interactions outside of their homes. Through streaming our December programs, we hope to remain musically engaged with our listeners and to provide incredible listening experiences until we can be in the same room together for live concerts. We hope that'll happen again very soon."

December On Demand programming will be $5 through $10 "pay what you wish" during a limited Black Friday special until November 30 at midnight, when they will return to $10 through $20 "pay what you wish" regular pricing. Tickets for On Demand performances are available for purchase now in advance of the first date of available streaming.

Three December live concerts at Abravanel Hall will be presented as "pay as you wish" streamed content for 30 days of availability.

Beethoven's "Eroica" with Schoenberg's Peace on Earth - streaming On Demand Saturday, December 12 at 12 PM noon through January 10

A Merry Little Christmas with Tony DeSare and the Utah Symphony - streaming On Demand Tuesday, December 22 at 12 PM noon through January 2

Mendelssohn "Scottish" Symphony with Strauss' Metamorphosen - streaming On Demand Saturday, January 9 at 12 PM noon through February 7

December concerts that are cancelled are: Video Games Live, Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Concert, and Here Comes Santa Claus!

More information will be released in the coming weeks. A full schedule of upcoming On Demand streamed events and tickets are available at usuo.org/on-demand.

"The board is pleased that our Utah Symphony | Utah Opera has the ability to stream on demand content that allows more people in the region to access music in the virtual space. We recognize the value of having music in our lives and are supportive of USUO's opportunity to expand and reach new audiences, and connect communities in ways we never imagined," said Chairman of the Board of Directors Tom Love. "I am extremely proud of the efforts of the staff and musicians to continue inspiring and healing through the power of music."

In October, the organization launched On Demand streaming, virtual concert experiences ranging from intimate recitals with international soloists to full Utah Symphony Masterworks performances, for virtual access available for 30 days following the initial release date. In order to make the content as accessible as possible, access to streaming content is "pay what you wish" with minimum amounts starting at $5 through $15 for subscribers and $10 through $20 for non-subscribers. Listed prices are minimums and offer a low entry price for the community. Patrons have the option to pay above the minimum price if they desire to help support Utah Symphony | Utah Opera.

Utah Symphony chamber ensembles featuring performances by piano trio, woodwind quintet, brass quintet and string quartet. Also, the traditional holiday "Messiah" Sing-In, which in previous years has involved audience participation in a "2,000 voice choir," will take on a new virtual form as a streamed event that begins on November 26, 2020. The video will feature the Utah Symphony, Utah Opera Chorus, four Utah Opera Resident Artist soloists, and "crowd sourced" footage submitted by members of the public singing along to the iconic "Hallelujah" Chorus.

On November 18, Salt Lake County Arts & Culture announced its decision to close its performing arts venues for audiences from Monday, November 23 through Thursday, December 31. The closure comes in response to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases and is out of an abundance of caution.

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera (USUO) cancelled the remainder of the orchestra performances in the 2019-20 season, including an 80th anniversary gala concert with violin virtuoso Joshua Bell, in late March in response to recommended Utah state Covid-19 health and safety precautions. It announced the postponement of the summer Deer Valley Music Festival on May 12, 2020. The orchestra resumed live performances in Abravanel Hall after six months of silence in September with shorter in-person programs that required fewer musicians to allow for greater physical distancing between artists, stringent health and safety protocols, and reduced audience capacity inside the concert hall.

USUO: On Demand Streaming Schedule

Chamber: Mozart & Mendelssohn String Quartets

Streaming 11/5/20 - 12/5/20

Yuki MacQueen, violin | Alex Martin, violin | Joel Gibbs, viola | John Eckstein, cello

MOZART: String Quartet No. 15 in D minor, K. 421, Movements I & IV

MENDELSSOHN: String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 44, No. 1, Movements II & IV

Chamber: Utah Symphony Brass Quintet plays Bach to StravinskyStreaming 11/12/20 - 12/12/20Travis Peterson, trumpet | Jeff Luke, trumpet | Brian Blanchard, horn | Sam Elliot, trombone | Jim Andrus, tuba

ALBINONI (arr. Luke): Fugue in G

PRAETORIUS (arr. Luke): Two Renaissance DancesSTRAVINSKY (arr. Luke): Pulcinella SuiteJ.S. BACH (arr. Luke): Prelude and Fugue in E MinorALBENIZ (arr. Luke): Suite EspangnoleIVES (arr. Luke): Variations on AmericaTraditional (arr. Jon Nelson): Cabillito Nicoyano

Recital: Ingrid Fliter plays Beethoven & ChopinStreaming 11/19/20 - 12/19/20Ingrid Fliter, piano

BEETHOVEN: Sonata Op. 31, No. 3BEETHOVEN: Sonata Op. 31, No. 2CHOPIN: Nocturne C#CHOPIN: Nocturne op 27 n. 2CHOPIN: Fantasia Impromptu op. 66CHOPIN: Three Waltzes, op. 64 n. 1 and 2 and Op. 18

Special Event: Virtual Messiah Sing-inStreaming 11/26/20 - 12/26/20

Conner Gray Covington, conductor | Julia Gershkoff, soprano | Edith Grossman, mezzo-soprano | Daniel O'Hearn, tenor | Brandon Bell, baritone | Utah Opera Chorus

HANDEL: Selections from Messiah

Chamber: Mozart's Divertimento for Wind Quintet with Milhaud & BartókStreaming 12/3/20 - 1/2/21Mercedes Smith, flute | James Hall, oboe | Tad Calcara, clarinet | Leon Chodos, bassoon | Edmund Rollett, horn

Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du Roi René

MOZART: Divertimento for Wind Quintet, K. 270

BARTÓK Romanian Folk Dances

Chamber: Beethoven Piano Trio No. 3 with Ravel & Green

Streaming 12/10/20 - 1/9/21

Kathryn Eberle, violin | Anne Lee, cello | Jason Hardink, piano

ANTHONY R. GREEN To Anacreon in the USRAVEL TziganeBEETHOVEN Piano Trio in C minor No. 3

Masterworks: Beethoven's "Eroica" with Schoenberg's Peace on Earth

Streaming 12/12/20 - 1/10/21

Thierry Fischer, conductor

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 3 "Eroica"SCHOENBERG (arr. Jeff Luke) Peace on Earth

Entertainment: A Merry Little Christmas with Tony DeSare and the Utah Symphony

Streaming 12/22/20 - 1/2/21

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Ed Decker, guitar

Dylan Shamat, bass

Michael Klopp, drums

Masterworks: Mendelssohn's "Scottish" Symphony with Strauss' MetamorphosenStreaming 1/9/21 - 2/7/21Asher Fisch, conductor

R. STRAUSS: Metamorphosen, for 23 stringsMENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 3 "Scottish"

TICKETS

On Demand streamed programs will be offered for a limited time at a discounted Black Friday deal through November 30 at midnight. Chamber performances will be $5 and all other performances will be $10 during this promotion. Regular prices are $10 for chamber concert and $15-$20 for all other performances. Listed prices are minimums and offer a low entry price for the community. Patrons have the option to pay above the minimum price if they desire to help support Utah Symphony | Utah Opera. For more information, visit the streaming page: usuo.org/on-demand.

