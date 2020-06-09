Utah Symphony Announces Ten Concert Dates for 2021 DEER VALLEY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Deer Valley® Music Festival Principal Conductor Conner Gray Covington and Utah Symphony | Utah Opera (USUO) Interim President & CEO Patricia A. Richards today announced ten Utah Symphony performances for the 2021 Deer Valley® Music Festival, which is scheduled to run from July 2, 2021 through August 7, 2021 in Park City, Utah. The festival's seventeenth season, originally scheduled for this summer, was postponed to 2021 after consulting with local community partners and Summit County health officials regarding precautions on public gatherings resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rescheduled concerts with new 2021 dates include Patriotic Pops featuring Capathia Jenkins on July 2, Kool & the Gang on July 9, Super Diamond on July 16, The Magical Music of Harry Potter on July 23, Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry on July 24, Little River Band on July 30, 1812 Overture with Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 on July 31 and The Beach Boys on August 7.

Two new performances have been added to the festival's 2021 schedule: Kristin Chenoweth on July 10 and The Temptations on July 17.

The Utah Symphony's previously announced festival performances with The Doo Wop Project and Preservation Hall Jazz Band are not being rescheduled for summer 2021. Ticket buyers will receive a gift certificate, valid through August 31, 2021, for the full value of their ticket purchase which can be donated as a tax-deductible contribution or applied towards any future purchase.

The Utah Symphony's Deer Valley® Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater performance August 8 as well as chamber music performances at St. Mary's Church and art galleries on Historic Main Street will be announced at a later date.

Ticket Information

Subscription, group and single-concert tickets for rescheduled concerts are on sale now at deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-NOTE (801-533-6683) and through ArtTix outlets. Tickets previously purchased for the original 2020 dates have been moved to the rescheduled 2021 dates. New tickets will be provided to ticket buyers prior to the rescheduled performance, and there's nothing more they need to do at this time. For questions and ticketing services, including exchanges to different dates, ticket buyers should call 801-533-NOTE (6683).

Subscription and group tickets for The Temptations and Kristin Chenoweth will go on sale on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 12 PM (MDT). Single-concert tickets for these performances go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12 PM (MDT) at deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-NOTE (801-533-6683) and through ArtTix outlets.

The Utah Symphony performance with The Temptations was originally scheduled as part of the Utah Symphony's 2019-20 regular season at Abravanel Hall. Current ticket holders for the Utah Symphony's performance of The Temptations at Abravanel Hall will automatically have their tickets reissued for this rescheduled performance. No action is required at this time. New tickets will be provided to ticket buyers prior to the rescheduled performance.

Programming and guest artists are subject to change. In the case of cancelation, patrons will be issued a gift certificate for the full value of their ticket purchase. Performance tickets are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Deer Valley® Music Festival VIP Packages

VIP packages for the Utah Symphony's Deer Valley® Music Festival can include premium reserved seating, VIP parking, pre-concert gourmet dinners, playbill recognition and intermission receptions. VIPs have first access to Salon events featuring intimate performances in luxurious private residences.

VIP packages are available at varying levels starting in September 2020 and include a charitable contribution. Premium reserved seats in our VIP seating section will be reserved exclusively for our VIPs. For more information, please call (801) 869-9011, email vipevents@usuo.org or visit https://deervalleymusicfestival.org/tickets/vip-packages/.

Outdoor Concerts at Deer Valley Resort

The festival's seventeenth season continues the tradition of pairing a diverse lineup of well-known, popular artists with the Utah Symphony in the beautiful outdoor setting in Park City's Deer Valley® Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

The festival opens on Friday, July 2, 2021 with guest vocalist Capathia Jenkins, a festival favorite, singing red, white and blue inspired tunes with the orchestra at the annual Patriotic Pops concert. Ms. Jenkins, born and raised in Brooklyn, most recently starred as 'Medda' in the hit Disney production of "Newsies" on Broadway. Her song selections for this program will include "America the Beautiful," "Amazing Grace" and "Summertime" from "Porgy and Bess."

The following week, on Friday, July 9, 2021, Kool & The Gang showcase their high energy blend of R&B/funk and perform their iconic hits, such as "Celebration," "Cherish," and "Jungle Boogie," live with the Utah Symphony. These two-time Grammy Award-winning musicians have performed together continuously longer than any other group in R&B history, and their bulletproof funk and jazzy arrangements have also made them the most sampled R&B band of all time.

Then on, Saturday, July 10, 2021, Emmy and Tony Award winning singer Kristin Chenoweth returns to Deer Valley Resort for her third performance at the festival with the Utah Symphony. Ms. Chenoweth's Music Director Mary-Mitchel Campbell conducts. In 1999, Ms. Chenoweth won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown," and she was also nominated for her original role of 'Glinda the Good Witch' in "Wicked" in 2004. She has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee."

On Friday, July 16, 2021, the Utah Symphony performs a high-octane concert featuring Neil Diamond's power ballads and up-tempo hits with Super Diamond, featuring lead singer Randy Cordero and conductor Rama Kolesnikow. The show is pure entertainment-classic music combined with fun, energy, and passion-creating nostalgia for the good old days and excitement for today's generation.

Motown legends The Temptations team up with the Utah Symphony on Saturday, July 17, 2021 to bring audiences a nostalgic trip through music's most soulful time period. The performance features pop classics such as "I Can't Help Myself," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "Reach Out (I'll Be There)," "My Girl" and so many more. T.C. Campbell conducts the program selections featuring The Temptations and Conner Gray Covington conducts the orchestra-only pieces.

Fans of Harry Potter will enjoy the magic of the movies through the music that brought them to life on Friday, July 23, 2021. Deer Valley Resort's Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater will fill with the sounds of the wizarding world as the Utah Symphony, with conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, performs The Magical Music of Harry Potter. The concert features iconic scores, from John Williams's music for "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" through all eight films in the beloved series.

The next night, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, the Utah Symphony and acclaimed performer Jim Curry perform Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver, a tribute to one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage. Jim Curry emerged as the top performer of John Denver's music after singing for the 2000 TV movie "Take Me Home, the John Denver Story." In this concert, Curry and the Utah Symphony perform John Denver's music under the baton of Grammy Award-winning composer Lee Holdridge, whose original symphonic arrangements were created in collaboration with John Denver himself when Denver wanted to add a full orchestra to his live shows and recordings.

Little River Band joins the Utah Symphony on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Snow Park Amphitheater performing chart-topping hits including "Reminiscing," "Lonesome Loser," "The Night Owls," "Take It Easy on Me," "The Other Guy," and "It's A Long Way There." Dubbed "the best singing band in the world" by Eagles founding member Glenn Frey, the Little River Band enjoyed huge chart success throughout the '70s and '80s with multi-platinum albums.

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, audiences are invited to experience Rachmaninoff's breathtaking Piano Concerto No. 2 performed by 2018 Gina Bachauer Competition Gold Medalist Changyong Shin, followed by Tchaikovsky's explosive 1812 Overture, an annual tradition and festival favorite. This exhilarating score is accompanied by live cannon blasts.

Closing out the Deer Valley Music Festival's 17th season on Saturday, August 7, 2021 is the return of The Beach Boys. As The Beach Boys mark more than half a century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America's musical history. Dozens of their chart-toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth; "Surfin' U.S.A.," "I Get Around," "California Girls," "Good Vibrations," "Kokomo," and many more have propelled them to over 100 million albums sold-and made them icons around the world. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history. The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks. VIP upgrade packages, sold separate from concert tickets, are available at thebeachboys.com or mikelove.com.

The Deer Valley® Music Festival's Principal Conductor Conner Gray Covington, also the Associate Conductor for the Utah Symphony, will conduct the Deer Valley Resort concerts on July 2, July 9, July 17 (first half only), July 30, July 31 and August 7.

2021 DEER VALLEY® MUSIC FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

MAIN STAGE - DEER VALLEY SNOW PARK OUTDOOR AMPHITHEATER

2250 Deer Valley Dr. S, Park City, UT

Utah Symphony's Patriotic Pops featuring Capathia Jenkins

July 2, 2021 (Friday) | 7:30 PM

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Capathia Jenkins, vocalist

Utah Symphony

Kool & the Gang with the Utah Symphony

July 9, 2021 (Friday) | 7:30 PM

Kool & the Gang

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Utah Symphony

Kristin Chenoweth with the Utah Symphony

July 10, 2021 (Saturday) | 7:30 PM

Kristin Chenoweth

Mary-Mitchell Campbell, conductor

Utah Symphony

Super Diamond with the Utah Symphony

July 16, 2021 (Friday) | 7:30 PM

Rama Kolesnikow, conductor

Randy Cordero, vocalist

Chris Collins, guitar

Matt Tidmarsh, electric bass

James Terris, keyboard

Vince Littleton, drum set

Utah Symphony

The Temptations with the Utah Symphony

July 17, 2021 (Saturday) | 7:30 PM

The Temptations

Conner Gray Covington and T.C. Campbell, conductors

Utah Symphony

The Magical Music of Harry Potter

July 23, 2021 (Friday) | 7:30 PM

Enrico Lopez-Yañez, conductor

Utah Symphony

Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry with the Utah Symphony

July 24, 2021 (Saturday) | 7:30 PM

Lee Holdridge, conductor

Jim Curry, vocals/guitar

Utah Symphony

Little River Band with the Utah Symphony

July 30, 2021 (Friday) | 7:30 PM

Little River Band

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Utah Symphony

1812 Overture with Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2

July 31, 2021 (Saturday) | 7:30 PM

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Changyong Shin, piano

Utah Symphony

The Beach Boys with the Utah Symphony

August 7, 2021 (Saturday) | 7:30 PM

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Mike Love, lead vocals

Bruce Johnston, keyboards/vocals

Christian Love, guitar/vocals

Keith Hubacher, bass/vocals

Tim Bonhomme, keyboards/vocals

John Cowsill, percussion /vocals

Scott Totten, guitar/vocals

Randy Leago, saxophone/woodwinds/harmonica Utah Symphony

Note: The Utah Symphony's Deer Valley® Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater performances on August 8 as well as chamber music performances at St. Mary's Church and art galleries on Historic Main Street will be announced at a later date.

