Utah Repertory Theater Company Closes its Doors After Seven Years of Productions

After seven years, starting with the hailed 2012 production of "Side Show," and including acclaimed Utah premieres of "Bonnie & Clyde," "Grace," "Bare," "[title of show]," "Ordinary Days," "Heathers: The Musical," "The Other Place," "The Bridges of Madison County," "Straight," "Afterglow" and its recent co-production with Utah Valley University's Noorda Theater of "Sweeney Todd," starring Jeff McCarthy and Jacquelyne Jones, Utah Repertory Theater Company is closing its doors and ceasing production.

Utah Rep is grateful to all of the casts and production teams who made each of the company's productions of more than 30 shows successful, and also to the audiences who supported the company mission to bring adventuresome shows with a powerful message to the Utah stage.

The company's plan to present "American Psycho: The Musical" unfortunately will not be produced following a cast decision to end the staging. All patrons who purchased tickets should contact ArtTix for a full refund.

Utah Rep is proud of the productions it was able to bring to the various stages in Utah, and gladly support all future companies who wish to do the same.





