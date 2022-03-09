Utah Opera to Honor Kem Gardner's Legacy With Brian Stokes Mitchell

Kem Gardner is known for reciting cowboy poetry and Emily Dickinson verses at Utah Symphony | Utah Opera board meetings, both to entertain and motivate his fellow Trustees. Recently, he shared: "Not knowing when the Dawn will come, I open every door." This short stanza by Dickinson neatly summarizes the energy and optimism Gardner inspires as he works to unite the community behind organizations and causes that make Utah a great place to live.

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera will honor Gardner for his support and leadership at a special community event, sponsored by Zions Bank, at Maurice Abravanel Hall on April 25, 2022. The evening begins with a concert featuring legendary Broadway baritone Brian Stokes Mitchell, conductor Ted Firth, and the Utah Symphony, followed by a private reception and the unveiling of a new bust of Gardner that will join those of Maurice Abravanel and Obert C. Tanner at orchestra's home venue in Salt Lake City.

"Kem is truly a renaissance man with a heart of gold and a desire to uplift humanity," says Scott Anderson, President & CEO of Zions Bank, the evening's presenting sponsor. "Among his many accomplishments and philanthropy, his dedication and devotion to Utah Symphony | Utah Opera really stand out. His belief in the power of music to sustain and transform us is inspiring. It's our honor at Zions Bank to recognize, through the music he loves, the role he plays in ensuring the excellence of USUO and the opportunity for all Utahns to enjoy great live music."

"It's been a privilege for me to work alongside Kem to further the mission of USUO as Utah's premier arts organization," shares USUO Board Chair Tom Love. "It is no exaggeration to say that without Kem's personal commitment to help ensure the symphony survives and thrives for all Utah citizens, we would not be where we are today! As with all of his endeavors, Kem's generosity and commitment are awe-inspiring; USUO and all of Utah is very fortunate to have him as our champion. Thanks to Zions Bank, this concert provides a wonderful occasion for us to gather together to honor and thank Kem while enjoying the artistry of the Utah Symphony and Brian Stokes Mitchell."

"Kem Gardner is an outstanding leader and philanthropist who has impacted the quality of life we enjoy in Salt Lake County beyond measure," says Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. "His generosity has touched every facet of what makes Utah a great place to live and work, including our vibrant arts scene. It is only fitting that he be recognized in this musical tribute with one of America's most popular performers and his beloved Utah Symphony. As Mayor of Salt Lake County, I join Zions Bank and Utah Symphony | Utah Opera in congratulating Kem on this concert in his honor, and express my gratitude to him for his support."

Kem Gardner has served since 2005 as Chairman of Gardner Company, a private commercial real estate company in the Intermountain West, while also actively participating in community volunteer service and philanthropy. As a young business leader, he was a member of both the Utah Symphony Board of Directors and the Utah Opera Board of Trustees from 1978 to 1985 and from 1989 to 1997. He rejoined the Board of Trustees of the merged Utah Symphony | Utah Opera in 2011, and served as Chairman of the Board from 2017 to 2019.

In addition to his tremendous philanthropic support of USUO, Kem has been instrumental in growing local, national, and international prestige for USUO with several keystone projects to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Utah Symphony in 2016 and as Co-Chair of USUO's Campaign for Perpetual Motion. Among them are: Utah Symphony's first appearance at Carnegie Hall in 40 years; a revival of Utah Symphony's legacy of recordings; the revitalization of USUO's statewide touring with the Mighty 5® Tour; and Utah Opera's new production of Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer's Moby-Dick.

Gardner has also served as a leader on committees and boards for Intermountain Healthcare, Salt Lake Chamber, 2015 Transportation Alliance, Salt Lake Airport Authority, Utah Air Travel Commission, Utah State Board of Regents, University of Utah, United Way of Salt Lake, Salt Lake Olympic Bid Committee and 2002 Olympic Ambassadors, The Days of 47 Rodeo, and Pioneer Theater Company. With the University of Utah, he set up The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute as part of the Thomas S. Monson Center.

Gardner received his Bachelor of Arts (1967) and Juris Doctorate (1970) degrees from the University of Utah. He and his wife, Carolyn-who enjoyed their first date at the Utah Symphony-are the parents of seven children and 30 grandchildren.

Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans more than 40 years in Broadway, television, film, recordings, and concert appearances with the country's finest conductors and orchestras. Mitchell received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha (notable for his beloved rendition of "The Impossible Dream"), King Hedley II, and Ragtime. An extremely versatile singer, he has performed at venues all over the country spanning jazz, opera, pops, country, and musical theater worlds, including past performances with the Utah Symphony.

Learn more at https://utahsymphony.org/event/id/28738/