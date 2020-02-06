Utah Film Center Announces Films, Workshops and Activities For Expanded Tumbleweeds Film Festival For Kids

Utah Film Center announced today 10 films, 6 workshops, and 7 clubhouse activities for the 9th annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids taking place March 6-15, 2020 at The City Library in downtown Salt Lake City. Tumbleweeds features stories from around the world and provides culturally-enriching, curated film, media arts workshops, and clubhouse activities, all for ages 4 and up.

Patrick Hubley, Executive Director of Utah Film Center, said, "This year's slate of films will take audiences on a thought-provoking, imaginative, and empowering journey around the world. International films make up the majority of the program and we are thrilled to explore and discuss the universal themes alongside our young viewers."

Film and workshop tickets, and Festival passes are available for purchase online now or at the box office during the Festival. As additional film titles, workshops, and clubhouse activities are confirmed they will be listed on Utah Film Center's website: utahfilmcenter.org/tumbleweeds.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You