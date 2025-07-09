Tuacahn to Offer 25% Off Tickets to ELF THE MUSICAL

Now you don’t have to wait for the holiday rush to come around— you can get the perfect gift right now during Tuacahn’s Christmas in July sale.



Beginning July 10 through 26, use the promo code ELF25 to get 25 percent off tickets to select performances of Elf the Musical in the Indoor Hafen Theatre.



“Christmas is such as magical time here in our beautiful canyon,” said Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO. “Having an indoor musical like Elf fits so perfectly with our other festive offerings”



Known for being hilarious and heartwarming, Elf the Musical is the stage adaptation of the popular film Elf, which tells the story of the loveable oversized elf, Buddy, who is actually human, but was raised by Santa’s helpers in the North Pole. When Buddy learns of his true identity, he goes in search of his birth father in the wide and overwhelming world of New York City — and in the process, helps his newfound friends rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.



“There is so much heart, and such great music in this show,” said Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn. “If you haven’t already secured your seats, the Christmas in July sale is a great time to get tickets to this fantastic show.”



The Christmas in July sale offers 25 percent off Elf performances Nov. 21 through Dec. 20, except Nov. 28, 29 and Dec. 20. Sale applies to new sales only, areas 1 and 2, limit six tickets per customer.