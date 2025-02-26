Tuacahn Reveals Spring Concert Series

Among the most popular destination for locals and tourists this time of year is the Tuacahn spring concert series, featuring a wide range of musical and comedic performers — a little something for everyone.



“We pride ourselves on bringing in an eclectic blend of musical styles each year,” said Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO. “There are some original artists, some cover groups, along with bull riding and comedy. It really is a fantastic lineup of shows.”



The spring concert series kicks off in Tuacahn’s beautiful outdoor amphitheater on March 7 and continues through April 12.



Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group — 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 7

Fusing elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues, Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group kick off the Tuacahn Spring Concert Series in a big way. Since his debut onto the music scene in 1986, this four-time Grammy winner has become one of the liveliest and widely recognized performers in the business. Playing hits like “Stand By Your Man,” “This Old Porch,” and more, it’ll be a night to remember with great music. Tickets start at just $50. www.tuacahn.org/concert/lyle-lovett/



The National Parks — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8

Bursting onto the music scene in 2013 with their indie folk-pop powered sound, The National Parks are making their Tuacahn debut this season, and the combination of listening to music inspired by the great outdoors while sitting in Tuacahn’s iconic red rock amphitheater is almost too perfect to describe. Filling the open air with their signature version of soaring harmonies and intricate orchestration, The National Parks is a concert you won’t want to miss. Tickets start at just $24. Check out www.tuacahn.org/concert/national-parks/ for more.



Jo Dee Messina — 8 p.m. Thursday, March 13

No stranger to stages and venues of every shape and size, Jo Dee Messina is once again gracing Tuacahn’s stage with her high-energy style and musical passion. Whether singing her breakout hit, “Heads Carolina, Tails California”, or her latest “Just To Be Loved,” Jo Dee Messina pours her heart into every note. Catch this timeless name in the music industry on March 13. Tickets start at just $52. Head to www.tuacahn.org/concert/jo-dee-messina/ for more info.



The Temptations — 8 p.m. Friday, March 14

If you’ve heard timeless classics like “My Girl,” “Papa was a Rolling Stone” and “Just My Imagination,” then you’re familiar with one of the world-renowned superstars of entertainment: The Temptations. Now you can hear those hits, and many more when The Temptations take over the Tuacahn stage March 14. It’s like welcoming a bit of American music royalty to the stage, and fans can’t wait to get a glimpse of what this prolific musical group is doing today. Tickets start at just $47. Get yours now at www.tuacahn.org/concert/temptations/



Hunter Hayes — 8 p.m. Saturday, March 15

With more than 50 award nominations and wins, including five Grammy nominations, Hunter Hayes is more than just a guy with a guitar and a disarming smile. His path to musical stardom started with a platinum-certified album, and continued with his personal musical style that embraces changes, pushes the boundaries and bends the genres into something completely new. His Tuacahn performance on March 15 will feature all the memorable melodies and catchy hooks for which Hunter Hayes is known, all in the beautiful outdoor setting that only Tuacahn can provide. Tickets start at just $31. Go to www.tuacahn.org/concert/hunter-hayes/ for more.



Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA — 8 p.m. Thursday, March 20

Performing hits from everybody’s favorite 1970s stars, Arrival from Sweden brings the best of ABBA back to the stage, with versions of everything from “Money, Money, Money” to “Dancing Queen” and more that will leave audiences begging for more. Since 1995, this tribute group has toured over 80 countries, and roughly 120 US tours, selling out to arenas around the world. These “Super Troupers” are ready to “Take A Chance” on Southern Utah, and are confident audiences will leave saying, “Thank You For the Music”. Tickets start at just $31. See www.tuacahn.org/concert/arrival-from-sweden/ for more.



Grand Funk Railroad — 8 p.m. Friday, March 21

Known as “The American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad is a high energy five-piece group has been sharing its special brand of rock and roll funk since the 1970s. Now they’re bringing their best to Tuacahn to help Southern Utah “party it down.” With songs like “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “We’re an American Band,” “Bad Time” and more, get ready for a night on a funky railroad ride March 21 at Tuacahn. Tickets start at just $31. Log onto www.tuacahn.org/concert/grand-funk-railroad/ for more information.



The Redeemer by Jenny Oaks Baker — 8 p.m. Saturday, March 22

Get into the spirit of the Easter season with a stirring and spiritual performance of The Redeemer, by Jenny Oaks Baker. Composed and conducted by Kurt Bestor, and featuring Dallyn Vail Bayles, Preston Yates, Nicole Pinnell, Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller and others, this special evening is a multi-media concert event, with familiar hymns, original compositions and excerpts from Handel’s Messiah. Tickets start at just $30. Get more information online at www.tuacahn.org/concert/the-redeemer-2025/



PRCA Xtreme Bulls — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 28 and 29

Grab a seat to the greatest part of any rodeo: The bulls! Presented by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), Xtreme Bulls brings all the blood, sweat and cowboy tears to center stage as these athletes tackle some of the most powerful livestock in the industry. With one hand in the air, and the other hanging on for dear life, Xtreme Bulls is one of the most exciting events to grace the Tuacahn stage. Happening over two nights, tickets start at just $31, don’t miss your chance to cheer for your favorite cowboy. For more details check out www.tuacahn.org/concert/prca/



The Nashville Tribute Band — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 2

Now boasting a 10-album collection, The Nashville Tribute Band, founded by singer-songwriter Jason Deere, is a beautiful collaboration of musicians and artists who share the common goal of telling stories of faith. Including the Nashville Tribute to the Book of Mormon and Joseph: A Nashville Tribute to the Prophet, among others, the music has become a cultural connection within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community, and inspiring people worldwide. Tickets start at just $23. Get yours at www.tuacahn.org/concert/nashville-tribute-band/



Kansas — 8 pm. Friday, April 4

What started as a garage band from Topeka, Kansas has since become a legendary musical force with which to be reckoned. With more than 30 million albums sold worldwide, Tuacahn audiences will soon get a taste of Kansas classics like “Carry On My Wayward Son,” and “Dust in the Wind,” as well as favorite deep cuts and more. Tickets start at just $67 online at www.tuacahn.org/concert/kansas-2025/



Larry the Cable Guy — 8 p.m. Saturday, April 5

When it comes to making people laugh beneath the stars at Tuacahn this season, there is one man who knows just how to “Git-R-Done!” Known to the world as Larry the Cable Guy, this multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, and Billboard winner will have you laughing ‘til your sides ache in his performance on April 5. Tickets start at just $69. Get yours at www.tuacahn.org/concert/larry-the-cable-guy/



The Piano Guys — 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 10-12

It’s hard to believe that 20-plus years ago pianist Jon Schmidt was serving as the opening act for some of Tuacahn’s bigger names in the spring concert lineup. Now the popularity of The Piano Guys — featuring Jon Schmidt, Steven Sharp Nelson, Paul Anderson, and Al van der Beek — is so big it fills three separate shows. On April 10, 11, and 12, Tuacahn’s canyon welcomes the jaw-dropping arrangements and compositions from some of The Piano Guys’ 13 albums. Known for their YouTube videos filmed in some of the most beautiful places on earth, it seems only fitting to witness their music first-hand in an equally beautiful outdoor setting. Tickets start at just $59. Get more information at www.tuacahn.org/concert/piano-guys-2025/