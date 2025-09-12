Tony Award-Winning Musical SUFFS Marches Into Salt Lake City This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first national tour of SUFFS, the Tony Award-winning musical about the American women who fought for the right to vote, will make its Salt Lake City premiere at Eccles Theater, November 11–16, 2025.

Created by Shaina Taub—the first woman to independently win Tony Awards for both Best Book and Best Score in the same season—SUFFS explores the triumphs, challenges, and humanity of the suffragist movement. These brilliant and passionate women called themselves “Suffs,” and their story of resilience, humor, heartbreak, and determination comes to vivid life on stage.

Following its acclaimed 10-month Broadway run at the Music Box Theatre, SUFFS now marches across North America. The musical has already been celebrated as “unquestionably the most emotionally stirring musical of the season” (Chicago Tribune) and winner of multiple awards, including the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical and two Drama Desk Awards.

SUFFS features book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub; direction by Leigh Silverman; choreography by Mayte Natalio; and scenic design by Christine Peters (based on the original Broadway design by Riccardo Hernández). The design team also includes Paul Tazewell (costumes), Lap Chi Chu (lighting), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wigs), Joe Dulude II (makeup), Jason Crystal and Sun Hee Kil (sound), with orchestrations by Michael Starobin and vocal arrangements by Shaina Taub and Andrea Grody.

The tour is produced by Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman, with general management by 101 Productions, Ltd. Casting is by The Telsey Office, with Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

The Grammy-nominated Original Cast Recording of SUFFS is available from Atlantic Records.

Tickets are on sale now at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com or by calling 801.355.2787 (ARTS). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 317.632.5183.