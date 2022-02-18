Time For Three To Play At The UVU Noorda Center For The Performing Arts

Time For Three, the trio composed of Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas "Nick" Kendall (violin, vocals) and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals) will perform with the UVU Symphony Orchestra at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2022.

Time For Three (Tf3) transcends traditional classification, forming a blend all its own with elements of classical, country western, gypsy and jazz idioms. Earning praise from NPR, NBC, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Sun-Times, the band has become know for their charismatic and energetic performances.

They have collaborated with artists as diverse as Ben Folds, Branford Marsalis, Joshua Bell, Aoifee O'Donovan, Natasha Bedingfield and Arlo Guthrie and have premiered original works-written for the band-from composers Chris Brubeck and Pulitizer Prize-winners Jennifer Higdon and William Bolcom. Most recently, they scored the film Land, written and directed by Robin Wright.

Tf3's high-energy performances are free of conventional practices, drawing instead from the members' unique musical backgrounds. The trio also performs its own arrangements of traditional repertoire and Ranaan Meyer provides original compositions to complement the trio's offerings.

Time For Three will perform at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts on the UVU Campus at 7:30 PM on February 26, 2022 with the UVU Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are available online at uvu.edu/thenoorda or by calling the Blair Family Box office at 801-863-7529.