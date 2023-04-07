Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Utah Symphony Presents a Grammy Award-Winning Family Series Concert

Performances are on April 11 and 15.

Apr. 07, 2023  

The Utah Symphony Presents a Grammy Award-Winning Family Series Concert

The Utah Symphony's performance of Mason Bates' Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of an Orchestra brings Fantasia-like magic and Grammy Award-winning music to the stage and the screen as part of the Family Series concert performances. Two daytime performances will take place April 15 at 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM, at Abravanel Hall in downtown Salt Lake City, and an additional performance will be held April 11 at 7:30 PM, at The Noorda Center for Performing Arts.

Designed specifically for the youngest music lovers, the Utah Symphony's Family Series brings three delightful and engaging performances to the stage-perfectly crafted to spark a child's imagination and introduce them to the symphony. Each performance not only includes a stunning symphony concert tailored to children ages 3-10, but before every show, the lobby is filled with fun activities to kickstart the kids' excitement. From group art projects and themed photo-ops, to souvenir crafts and performance-themed snacks, memories will be made before the performance even begins!

With Mason Bates' Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of an Orchestra, delightful storytelling, stunning animation, and music performed live by the Utah Symphony come together to teach children about the orchestra and its instruments-as seen through the eyes of a magical (and musical) sprite. Conductor Conner Gray Covington, who will lead the performance, calls it "the best introduction to the orchestra in more than seven decades."

This adorable and engaging multi-media concert was created by Grammy Award-winning composer Mason Bates (also the composer behind Utah Opera's upcoming production of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs), in collaboration with a multi-Oscar-winning creative team-including director and writer Gary Rydstrom and Jim Capobianco, who have worked on hit movies including The Lion King, Toy Story, and Finding Nemo.

Philharmonia Fantastique engagingly illustrates the intricacies of how instruments work individually and also collectively to produce the huge range of sounds that characterize the orchestra. This animated film flies through the instruments-literally, the sprite takes flight and the audience follows along!-to explore the fundamental connections between sound, performance, creativity, and technology in a way that makes learning fun.

With designated colors to help identify the different instrument families, this "cartoon concerto" adds new meaning to the phrase "bringing the orchestra to life on stage" as each instrument is given a personality based on its tonality. Throughout the course of the film, Philharmonia Fantastique portrays the four sections of the orchestra, each with their own unique sound worlds and musical themes. The woodwinds enjoy a slinky, sophisticated noir-jazz sound while the strings play out sounds of lush romanticism. In contrast, the brass perform an aggressive techno-fanfare while the percussion section showcases its versatility with a drum circle of rhythm. In a grand finale, all these unique sounds merge together (with the help of the magical sprite!) for the ultimate message of unity and harmony-highlighting how the diverse instruments of the orchestra are most powerful when working together as one giant instrument.

For more information, please visit Click Here.




Utah Symphony Presents A Historic Return Of Florence Prices Piano Concerto This Weekend! Photo
Utah Symphony Presents A Historic Return Of Florence Price's Piano Concerto This Weekend!
The Utah Symphony's performance of Florence Price's Piano Concerto restores an obscure composer to center stage in a historic weekend performance. Two evening concerts will take place this weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, at 7:30 PM, at Abravanel Hall in downtown Salt Lake City, led by return guest conductor Tito Muñoz. All three works on the program reflect the heritage and personal experiences of their composers—also including Gabriela Lena Frank's Elegía Andina and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 10.
COME FROM AWAY and ANNIE Added to Broadway at the Eccles Season Photo
COME FROM AWAY and ANNIE Added to Broadway at the Eccles Season
Two season Add-Ons have been announced for the 2023/2024 Broadway at the Eccles season. COME FROM AWAY, the true story of the small town that welcomed the world on 9/11 and ANNIE, the little Orphan that reminds generations of theater goers that sunshine is always right around the corner.
Photos: Heidi Schreck Visits Pioneer Theatre Companys WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Photo
Photos: Heidi Schreck Visits Pioneer Theatre Company's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
Playwright Heidi Schreck recently visited the first rehearsal of Pioneer Theatre Company's production of What the Constitution Means to Me. Check out photos here!
Utah Symphony Presents Bruckners Symphony No. 5 Conducted by Music Director Thierry Fische Photo
Utah Symphony Presents Bruckner's Symphony No. 5 Conducted by Music Director Thierry Fischer
The Utah Symphony's performance of Bruckner's Symphony No. 5 brings themes of trust and reflection to center stage. Two evening concerts will take place this weekend, Friday, March 24 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, March 25 with an earlier performance time of 5:30 PM, at Abravanel Hall in downtown Salt Lake City.

More Hot Stories For You


The Utah Symphony Presents a Grammy Award-Winning Family Series ConcertThe Utah Symphony Presents a Grammy Award-Winning Family Series Concert
April 7, 2023

The Utah Symphony's performance of Mason Bates' Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of an Orchestra brings Fantasia-like magic and Grammy Award-winning music to the stage and the screen as part of the Family Series concert performances.
RDT Hosts A Symposium On Preserving Land, Water, and CultureRDT Hosts A Symposium On Preserving Land, Water, and Culture
April 5, 2023

In coordination with Repertory Dance Theatre's concert, FLIGHT on April 20-22, RDT, will host a free symposium, Preserving our Land, Water, and Culture, on April 21, 2023 at 6:30 pm at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.
COME FROM AWAY and ANNIE Added to Broadway at the Eccles SeasonCOME FROM AWAY and ANNIE Added to Broadway at the Eccles Season
March 29, 2023

Two season Add-Ons have been announced for the 2023/2024 Broadway at the Eccles season. COME FROM AWAY, the true story of the small town that welcomed the world on 9/11 and ANNIE, the little Orphan that reminds generations of theater goers that sunshine is always right around the corner.
Theatre-Maker George Plautz to be Honored in Theatre Memorial
March 28, 2023

George Plautz, who spent a majority of his life contributing to the theatre as a performer, director, playwright, and producer, will be honored at a memorial on April 23rd called “Sunday in the Theatre with George.”  The event will start at 6 pm and will feature performances by local artists, as well as refreshments.  Wasatch Theatre Company, George’s home for the last 23 years, hosts.  
FUN HOME Comes to Mid-valley Performing Arts Center in April
March 28, 2023

The critically-acclaimed Broadway musical Fun Home is set to captivate audiences in Taylorsville, Utah at the Mid-valley Performing Arts Center from April 14-29. 
share
close sound sound