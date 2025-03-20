TITANIC THE MUSICAL Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Pitch Performing Arts will present Titanic The Musical, an awe-inspiring production that brings to life the real stories of the passengers and crew aboard the legendary RMS Titanic. Running April 4–26, this sweeping musical captures the humanity behind one of history's most infamous events.

Under the visionary direction of Wendy Oltmanns (Director/Choreographer), with Travis Clark (Music Director) and Sarah Wheelwright (Stage Manager), Titanic The Musical will transport audiences to 1912, when the 'ship of dreams' set sail, carrying over 2,200 souls toward their destinies. This production brings together a brilliant creative team, including Dan Tate (Light Design), Brandon Stauffer (Set Design), Ashley Ramsey (Costume Design), and Harriett Bauer (Prop Design), with the support of talented design interns Evelyn Duncan (Costume), Adam Ludlow (Lighting), and Jayden Cluff (Props).

“When we think of the Titanic, we think of a tragic moment in time where a ship sunk and an estimated 1,517 people lost their lives," says director Wendy Oltmanns. "To me, the Titanic is more than just a headline full of loss posted in a newspaper; it goes beyond that to the stories of hope, greed, ambition, hard work, excitement, and love that each of those people felt in regard to what this ship, the Titanic, held for each of them. They were real. They had lives full of dreams. Some survived and were able to honor those who were lost, but so many lives were extinguished.”

A grand and moving theatrical experience, Titanic The Musical is not just about the ship—it's about the people. Through a soaring score and deeply emotional storytelling, the show pays tribute to the aspirations and fates of those aboard, reminding us of the human spirit's resilience even in the face of disaster.

