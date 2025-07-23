THE SHARK IS BROKEN Makes Utah Premiere at Wasatch Theatre Company in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wasatch Theatre Company will present the Utah premiere of The Shark Is Broken, the critically acclaimed behind-the-scenes comedy about the famously turbulent production of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. The limited engagement runs August 29–31 (with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on August 31) and continues September 1, 3, 5, and 6 at the Regent Street Black Box, attached to the downtown Eccles Theatre.

Directed by WTC Executive Director Jim Martin, the production stars Bobby Cody, William Davies, and Victor Haycock as the film’s iconic trio: Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider. Set on the cramped boat where the actors spent long hours waiting for the malfunctioning mechanical shark to be fixed, the play explores themes of ego, artistic tension, and unexpected camaraderie.

Co-written by Ian Shaw, son of Robert Shaw, the play mixes humor and reflection, offering a window into one of cinema’s most legendary productions—and the personalities behind it.

Wasatch Wednesday

On September 3, the company will offer half-price tickets as part of “Wasatch Wednesday,” a recurring initiative to increase accessibility to live theatre for local audiences.

Performance Schedule:

August 29–31, September 1, 3, 5, 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee: August 31 at 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Regent Street Black Box, 144 Regent Street, Salt Lake City

Tickets available at wasatchtheatrecompany.org or via ArtTix.