THE ROOMMATE Will Open Salt Lake Acting Company’s 54th Season

Salt Lake Acting Company will launch its 54th season with Jen Silverman’s hit play The Roommate, running October 1–26, 2025. Directed by Teresa Sanderson, the two-woman comedy-drama stars Utah theatre icons Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin and Annette Wright. Fresh off its Broadway run, the play was recently highlighted by The New York Times as one of “42 Plays to See This Fall,” making it the only Utah production featured on the list.

The play follows Sharon, a recently divorced woman (Darby-Duffin), who invites the recently relocated Robyn (Wright) to move in as her new roommate. What begins as a practical arrangement quickly evolves into a transformative relationship as the women’s secrets come to light, forcing each to rediscover herself in unexpected ways. Silverman has described the piece as “a story about how we keep discovering who we are and what we need as we age and how vital and powerful and dangerous it is, in a good way, to listen to your instincts instead of listening to the voices that are telling us societally and culturally what we should be and how we should age.”

Chosen by SLAC Executive Artistic Director Cynthia Fleming and helmed by veteran director Teresa Sanderson, the production benefits from the collective 200+ years of theatrical experience shared among Fleming, Sanderson, Darby-Duffin, and Wright. “It’s a joyful and exciting time to be part of SLAC,” said Fleming. “Our season ticket subscriber base is growing, the creative energy in the building is electric, and the work on our stage continues to evolve and inspire.”

The production has already received national attention, having been named by The New York Times as one of the “42 Plays to See This Fall,” the only Utah production to make the list. Director Sanderson reflected, “I invite you to think of times when you have been going through the day-to-day motions and then someone comes into your life, and you find yourself to be suddenly… alive. Think about how one person can change a lifetime.”

Ticketing Information

The Roommate will run October 1–26, 2025, with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Additional performances include Tuesday, October 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 25, at 2 p.m. The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are available at SaltLakeActingCompany.org or by contacting the SLAC box office at (801) 363-7522, open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.