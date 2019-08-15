Single Tickets On Sale 8/21 for First Half of PTC's Season

Individual tickets for the first half of Pioneer Theatre Company's 2019-2020 season go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 21 at 10:00 a.m. Existing PTC subscribers may purchase additional tickets and secure seats using their Flex Pass two days earlier, on Monday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Cagney, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels-Concert Production, The Lifespan of a Fact and The Play That Goes Wrong will be available to purchase.

"I think this is our most exciting fall schedule since I began eight years ago," stated Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. "Salt Lake has a wonderfully sophisticated theatre audience; they know what is playing on Broadway, what is touring and what they want to see. We're delighted to provide Utah an exclusive opportunity to experience regional theatre at its best, with these in-demand titles!"

"There's electricity sparking in the air," adds Managing Director Chris Massimine. "PTC's propelling towards a future filled with extraordinary new work, exhilarating theatrical hits and first-looks at plays and musicals that will move audiences and invite conversation."

Available for purchase will be the Broadway-bound production of Cagney, the high-stakes, high-energy tap-dancing biographical musical on Hollywood "tough guy" James Cagney. Robert Creighton reprises his Astaire Award-winning performance of the title role. Cagney will run from September 20 through October 5.

Next up, PTC presents an exclusive engagement of The Lifespan of a Fact.This thoughtful comedic drama, that was a NY Times Critics Pick, examines the line drawn between truth and fiction in journalism. This critically-acclaimed play, which made Variety's '2018 best of the year' list, will run from November 1 to November 16.

For the holiday season, PTC debuts the Utah premiere of The Play That Goes Wrong from December 6 to December 21. Winner of the prestigious Olivier Award-so wildly successful, it spawned a BBC comedy series "The Goes Wrong Show"-"The Play That Goes Wrong was the most requested play on our 2019-2020 season survey," said Azenberg. "We're honored that PTC was one of a select group of professional companies in the country who have been entrusted with the opportunity to produce this complicated, funny piece that derives much of its humor from inventive and surprising staging-certainly one of our strengths."

PTC's Concert Production is an imaginatively-fun annually-staged concert series, complete with costumes and design. Performed script-in-hand, this insider's look into the world of performance assembles a spectacularly comprehensive show within an impressively short rehearsal period. On this year's roster is Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the award-winning musical based on the popular and hilarious movie starring Steve Martin and Sir Michael Caine. The concert production runs October 18 and October 19.

The remainder of the 2019-2020 season, which includes Mary Stuart, Once On This Island, the world premiere of a new play by Ellen Simon, Ass andSomething Rotten! all go on sale October 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.





