Sentinel Theatre’s “Bright Star” is a Unique Take on the Utah Favorite

Sentinel Theatre, a newly established 501c3 non-profit organization, will present the musical “Bright Star” from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6 at the Liahona Theater for the Community in Pleasant Grove, Utah, following its acclaimed inaugural production of Pasek and Paul’s “Dogfight.” Inspired by a true story and featuring a score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. An uplifting story for the whole family.

Directed by Andrew Jefferies and music directed by Chari Bennett, the production features a live band and stars Kailey Simmons as Alice Murphy with alternate Reagan Frederiksen performing matinees. Tickets (general admission $25, students $20, children/seniors $12.50) are now available at www.sentineltheatre.org/tickets.

“We wanted to produce ‘Bright Star’ because of its incredibly heartfelt story and bluegrass score,” said Jefferies. “We felt inspired to share our unique take on this tale of hope, family and redemption. Our mission at Sentinel Theatre means that we are dedicated to providing audiences with a unique theatrical experience, whether it's lesser-known works for adult audiences or familiar and family-friendly shows (like this one).”

Utah has a special connection to “Bright Star” (music, book, and story by Steve Martin; music, lyrics and story by Edie Brickell), which received five Tony Award nominations in 2016, including best musical, book and score. Salt Lake City was one of the few places in the country where the Broadway production was seen along with members of its original Broadway cast, thanks to Pioneer Theatre Company in Jan. 2018. It was the final city where best actress nominee Carmen Cusack performed the role of Alice, and she also returned five years later in Jan. 2023 to reprise it in a one-night-only concert performance at the Eccles Theater.

Sentinel Theatre’s mission is to provide artists and audiences with a wide range of professional theatrical experiences to nurture talent, foster empathy, and expand our community's worldview. The theatre company was founded in 2024 by Bennett and Jefferies, two Utah theatre professionals with a passion for storytelling and providing opportunities to local artists.

Chari Bennett is an accomplished producer, music director, sound designer, and voice teacher with multiple decades of experience. Before moving to Utah, she worked extensively in the Seattle theatre community – including co-founding a theatre company there. Some of her favorite recent credits include “Anastasia” and “The Pirates of Penzance” (Timpanogos Arts Foundation), and “Les Miserables” (American Leadership Academy).

Andrew Jefferies has worked throughout Northern Utah over the last decade as a director, producer, and actor. His work is centered around building compassion and challenging the way stories are classically told. His favorite credits include “Anastasia” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (Timpanogos Arts Foundation), “Sweeney Todd” (Empress Theatre), and “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Ordinary Days” (Covey Center for the Arts).

Photo Credit: Jane Smith, Smithfield Photography