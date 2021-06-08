Second Date Added For The Beach Boys With The Utah Symphony At The Deer Valley Music Festival

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America's musical history.

The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world. The Beach Boys will pull into town to perform with the Utah Symphony and Festival Principal Conductor Conner Gray Covington on August 6 and 7, 2021 at Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater in Park City, Utah.

Due to popular demand, a second concert date has been added for this summer's festival and tickets for the August 6 date with The Beach Boys and the Utah Symphony go on sale on June 10 at Noon MDT at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Since the band's co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys' first hit, "Surfin'" (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: "Surfin' USA," "Surfer Girl," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "California Girls," "Help Me Rhonda," "Barbara Ann," "Good Vibrations," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Rock and Roll Music" and "Kokomo."

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets for the added August 6 date go on sale on Thursday, June 10 at Noon MDT and can be purchased using the new Utah Symphony | Utah Opera mobile app, available free for iPhone and Android. Tickets may also be purchased online at deervalleymusicfestival.org, by calling USUO Patron Services at (801) 533-NOTE(6683) or through ArtTix.org.