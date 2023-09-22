Salt Lake School For Performing Arts And Broadway Across America Announce New Partnership

New partnership to bring Broadway masterclasses to Salt Lake School for Performing Arts.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Salt Lake School for Performing Arts and Broadway Across America is pleased to announce a partnership that will create masterclasses in theater, music, dance, wardrobe, and technical operations.

This partnership will allow students behind the scenes access to touring Broadway productions as well as touring professionals while the national tours visit Salt Lake City as part of the Broadway at the Eccles series.

 “Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts is thrilled to begin this new partnership with Broadway Across America. This coupled with the outstanding education received daily in the classroom will enrich the training of each student at our school. We are grateful for our recent move to the downtown area which allows these new opportunities to our student body.” says Bethany Hansen, Artistic Director, Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts.

 “Broadway Across America is incredibly excited to establish this partnership and give students access to learn from incredible touring productions that come to Salt Lake City. Broadway is such a big part of our community here in Utah and it benefits the area in many ways including economic impact, cultural vitality as well as local education initiatives like this one” says Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain for Broadway Across America. “Broadway Across America believes Broadway is for everyone and is dedicated to bringing these types of programs direct to our community.”

The 2023-2024 Broadway lineup in Salt Lake City features My Fair Lady, MAMMA MIA!, SIX, MJ, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Come from Away, Annie, Girl from the North Country and HAMILTON. More information at: saltlakecity.broadway.com.

Salt Lake School for Performing Arts is a public, tuition-free, charter high school for students grades 9-12 who are passionate about the Performing Arts; Music, Theatre, Dance, and Media/Film Production. Located in Salt Lake City, SPA students have the unique opportunity to gain exceptional training in all aspects of the performing arts while reaching a high level of academic success. SPA seeks to instill in its students the life skills of creativity, confidence, collaboration, communication, and leadership. Faculty, staff, and administration encourage self-expression, nurture self-esteem, and challenge the imagination. SPA offers a unique performing arts curriculum focused on the individual. More information at: saltlakespa.net 

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 20-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. The company presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier Awards.  The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands.  Led by 20-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird.



