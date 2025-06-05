SILENT SKY Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Pitch Performing Arts will present Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson, opening June 6th on the Creator’s Stage. This heartfelt and visually poetic play tells the story of Henrietta Leavitt, a brilliant astronomer who charted the stars while battling the limitations placed on women in science at the turn of the 20th century.

At a time when women weren’t even allowed to touch a telescope, Leavitt changed the way we understand the universe. As she says in the show:

“So many stars. So many ways to see the same things. How we see changes everything.”

Directed by Heather Jackson, Silent Sky is a celebration of curiosity, perseverance, and the unshakeable belief that every voice—no matter how quiet—deserves to be heard.

“Henrietta’s journey isn’t just about astronomy—it’s about humanity,” says Jackson. “It reminds us that in a world still battling inequality, the search for meaning, purpose, and inclusion is timeless. We all deserve a place to shine.”

Performances run June 6–21, 2025, with evening shows at 7:00 PM. All performances take place at OPPA!, 587 N Main Street, Layton, Utah. Seating is general admission, and audiences are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy Kristi’s Corner gift shop before the show.

