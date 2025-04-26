Review: The Ruth is Hitting its Stride with JERSEY BOYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater (The Ruth), the new home and moniker for Hale Center Theater Orem, is hitting its stride with the PG-version of JERSEY BOYS in the Smith Grand Theater on the dōTERRA campus in Pleasant Grove.

JERSEY BOYS (book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe) won four Tonys including Best Musical in 2006 and ran on Broadway for more than a decade. Featuring such hits as “Sherry” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You," it tells the rags-to-riches story of The Four Seasons, including industry struggles, interpersonal disputes, jail time, and even Mafia favors. It uniquely shines a spotlight on the four members of the band in turn as they each narrate a section of the story.

Brock Dalgleish as Tommy DeVito (single cast) comes at you like a freight train in all the best ways, Scott Hendrickson is a grounded but gleaming Bob Gaudio (double cast with David Matthew Smith), Chase Petersen is a wonderfully surly Nick Massi (double cast with Bronson Dameron), and the compelling Kristian Huff anchors the group as Frankie Valli (single cast).

The choreography by Ashley Carlson is flashy and fun, the costumes by Lexi Goldsberry invite just the right period vibe, and the live band is bopping and absolutely pristine.

The space is utilized brilliantly with a sparkling large-scale set designed by Danny Rash that equally feels at home as the Four Seasons’ performance venues and smaller spaces like houses and restaurants. The set pieces move on and off with such ease, and the splashy lighting by Ryan Fallis is so well coordinated, that scenes change almost as if by magic.

The direction by David Morgan hearkens back to fond memories of the cozy Hale Center Theater Orem, with some scenes played intimately in the aisles. Somehow this theatre is big and impressive and new while still maintaining all the special qualities that easily could have been swallowed up but instead are incorporated into something that may possibly be even better. Don’t wait any longer to see it for yourself!

JERSEY BOYS plays through May 13, 2025. For tickets, call the box office at 801-226-8600 or visit www.theruth.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Suzy O Photography.

Reader Reviews