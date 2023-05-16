Review: THE PROM at Pioneer Theatre Company Will Lift Your Spirits

THE PROM plays through May 27, 2023.

Pioneer Theatre Company's new professional production of THE PROM is a visually appealing show that's sure to lift your spirits and put a smile on your face.

THE PROM (book and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, based on an original concept by Jack Viertel) received six Tony nominations in 2019, including Best Musical, and was adapted to a Netflix film in 2020. It follows Broadway star Dee Dee Allen and her fellow performers, who have been criticized for being self-centered. When they decide they need a good cause to bring them positive publicity, they resolve to help Indiana teen Emma Nolan, who is not allowed to bring her girlfriend to prom.

Celeste Rose as Emma Nolan brings powerhouse pipes and emotional vulnerability, leading the audience along with her on every step of her character's journey.

Anne Tolpegin is the tour-de-force performer the role of Dee Dee Allen requires, striking just the right balance of egotism and likeability.

Additional enjoyable spotlighted actors include Branch Woodman as Barry Glickman, Josh Adamson as Trent Oliver, Wendy Waring as Angie Dickinson, Bernard Dotson as Mr. Hawkins, Mia Cherise Hall as Alyssa Greene, and Erin Wilson as Mrs. Greene.

The youthful ensemble, comprised of both Equity and local performers, including a number of students, is pretty dang great.

Directed and choreographed by Karen Azenberg with empathy and pizazz, the intimate scenes and exhilarating ensemble numbers are equally successful.

The scenic design by Jo Winiarski is a pleasing blend of realism and theatricality, from a true-to-life high school hallway to a gymnasium with bleachers that reveal new sets behind them each time they rotate. The lighting design by David Neville tastefully and joyfully brightens the stage with matching colors glowing from the gym windows and illuminated proscenium.

The vivid costumes are designed by Patrick Holt, who is also known as Tempest DuJour, a featured contestant on season seven of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE. Each scene introduces a new coordinated palette, and the finale is an electrifying explosion of color.

THE PROM plays through May 27, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit www.pioneertheatre.org.

Utah Festival Reveals 2023 Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards Winners Photo
Utah Festival Reveals 2023 Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards Winners

Two Utah high school performers are on their way to New York City after winning the award for Best Actress and Best Actor in a musical during the thirteenth annual Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards held in the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City May 13.

Hale Centre Theatre to Present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, and More in 2024 Se Photo
Hale Centre Theatre to Present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, and More in 2024 Season

Hale Centre Theatre has announced their 2024 Season of Entertainment at the Mountain America Performing Arts Centre, with two regional premieres, one US premiere and a World premiere flanked by beloved classics. Season Ticket renewals begin about June 10th and the general public may subscribe starting August 1st.

Review: Hale Centre Theatres World Premiere of HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN IN NEW YORK is Disa Photo
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's World Premiere of HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN IN NEW YORK is Disarmingly Charming

The world premiere of HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN IN NEW YORK on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage is a disarmingly charming throwback to the Golden Age musical. Commissioned by the estate of Frank Loesser (GUYS AND DOLLS, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT EVEN TRYING), it features the Oscar-nominated score of the 1952 film HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN and other trunk songs. 

The Bells at Temple Square to Present BELLS IN MOTION Spring Concert in June Photo
The Bells at Temple Square to Present BELLS IN MOTION Spring Concert in June

The Bells at Temple Square will present its annual Spring Concert “Bells in Motion” on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the historic Salt Lake Tabernacle. The concert will be led by LeAnna Willmore, conductor of the Bells at Temple Square, with the assistance of Geoff Anderson, associate conductor.


