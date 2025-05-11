Review: Hale Centre Theatre’s FINDING NEVERLAND is a Poignant Exploration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Finding Neverland (book by James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy) is based on the 2004 film of the same name and the play by David Magee that inspired it. Playwright J.M. Barrie is in a creative slump until he meets Sylvia Llewelyn Davies and her four boys, who inject vitality into his life and inspire the characters and plot of Peter Pan. Although always engaging, the book and score are hit or miss with some wonderful artistic moments but also some missed opportunities for emotional connection.

Keith McKay Evans (double cast with Derek Smith) brings both a playfulness and a maturity to J.M. Barrie, amplified by his beautiful singing voice. Amy Shreeve Keeler (double cast with Bre Welch) is pure perfection as Sylvia Llewelyn-Davies. She is nurturing and resilient, lighthearted and weary, and her vocals pierce the heart.

Other major players include Alex King as Charles Frohman/Hook (double cast with David Paul Smith), Lori Rees as Mrs. Dumaurier (double cast with Erin Royall Carlson), Elise Pearce as Mary Barrie (double cast with Jordyn Aspyn Durfey), Flynn Mitchell as Peter (double cast with Ryan Clark), Lucas Huizingh as George (double cast with Payson Inkley), Andrew Laudie as Jack (double cast with Hunter Jones), Link Evans as Michael (double cast with Mason Burnham) and Tyson Russell as Peter Pan (double cast with Lelini “Chubby” Iongi).

The work of director Dave Tinney and choreographer Lindsey D. Smith melds seamlessly with the visual palette created by scenic designer Nate Bertone, lighting designer Jaron Kent Hermansen, and video/projection designer Madeline Ashton to form an imaginative world based in historic reality. Many stunning stage pictures form before our eyes, include a massive, ominous clock-crocodile and a romantic, star-spangled aerial ballet.

Now, there is no denying that Joy Zhu is a brilliant Costume Designer. Every single one of Sylvia’s gowns is breathtakingly gorgeous. However, it has become increasingly apparent from show to show that a focus is misplaced on opulent fabrics over realism in storytelling. Nearly every dress in this production is pristine and covered in glitter and sequins. This makes sense for the dinner party, but not for every person strolling in Kensington Gardens, and certainly not for actors backstage at a rehearsal. Just because there’s money in the budget doesn’t always mean it needs to be spent.

Finding Neverland plays through June 14, 2025. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.

