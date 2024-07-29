Review: DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL at Sundance Amphitheater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepare to be blown away by the cast of DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL (book by Harvey Fierstein, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman) at the Sundance Summer Theatre, in partnership with Utah Valley University.

If you’re looking for a show filled with fun, energy, and talent, look no further. This cast gives 110% from start to finish.

Since 2008, Utah Valley University has partnered with Sundance Summer Theatre to bring beloved shows to its stunning mountain-flanked stage.

DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL, first made popular in the 1992 Christian Bale movie of the same name, and later making it to Broadway, is based on the real-life story of the 1899 newsboys’ strike in New York City. It’s the tale of all the young, poor, ragamuffin newsboys doing their best to earn some money by selling newspapers and bravely standing up to the rich publishers for treating them poorly and paying unfair wages.

It follows Jack Kelly (played by Jordan Briggs), who serves as the unofficial leader of the newsies, and when encouraged by his friends Crutchie (played by Jonny Francis), Davey (played by Carter McEwan), Les (played by Chase Hardy), and love interest Katherine Plumber (played by Makenna Ashby), takes on the challenge to stand up for the rights of newsies and child labor workers across New York.

Briggs wows the crowd from the very first number. He kicks off the show with “Santa Fe,” in a beautiful and airy rendition that, when woven with Francis’ harmonies, charm, and spot-on New York accents, sets the tone for the entire show. He takes the song to the next level when he sings the full version at the end of act one. Briggs' voice is powerful, raw, and emotional - his final note sending the crowd into uproarious applause.

Makenna Ashby shines in the role of Katherine, the love interest of Jack Kelly, and the reporter who puts everything at risk to help the newsboys, considering her father is famous publisher, Joseph Pultizer (played by M. Chase Grant). Ashby brings the young dreamer to life and finds the perfect balance for her character, finding the sweet spot between flirtatious and professional. Her chemistry with Briggs was obvious, mostly from the crowd’s cheers, but she really steals the spotlight during her solo. In “Watch What Happens,” Ashby’s vocals are absolute perfection, showcasing her powerhouse voice and expert timing.

Throughout the show’s entirety, one thing that’s undeniable is the talent of the entire cast. DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL is an incredibly physically demanding show, with technically precise choreography (by Erin Farrell Speer) and many scenes taking place up and down the aisles of the amphitheater (no easy feat at approximately 7,000 ft. elevation!). But this cast was unstoppable. Every leap, tap, spin, jump and kick is in perfect sync, but even more impressive is their vocal stamina! Not only do they hit every mark with a smile, they maintain impeccable harmonies throughout. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but “The World Will Know,” “Seize the Day,” and “King of New York” all brilliantly showcase this immensely talented cast.

Adam Moore is a particular standout as Race, when both his dance skills and vocals are highlighted in “King of New York,” but his commitment to the choreography and physicality is evident throughout the show.

Another standout is 11-year-old Chase Hardy as Les, the little brother of Davey, who together become newsies when their dad is injured at work and they need to bring in some extra money.

Hardy’s got the comedic timing of a long-time acting pro and the vocals to match. His voice really shines alongside McEwan, Briggs, and Ashby when the four find stunning vocal harmonies in the “Watch What Happens” reprise.

In a departure from the movie and the traditional Broadway casting, this cast features several female newsies, and I think they deserve a nod of their own for their captivating stage presence. Both their dance skills and vocal harmonies were evident, but I also appreciated the extra (extra!) level of attitude, energy and fun they brought to the performance.

Directed by Jennifer Delac Rimke, this production of DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL is not to be missed. You’ll find yourself cheering on these young entrepreneurs as they fight for their rights. As a classic Disney show, it truly does offer fun for the whole family. Don’t miss this phenomenal cast!

Seize the day and buy your tickets before the show closes on August 10!

For ticket information, visit https://www.sundanceresort.com/summer-theatre/.

Photos courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

