Review: A CHORUS LINE at West Valley Arts is Arrestingly Engrossing

The 50th anniversary production of A CHORUS LINE at West Valley Arts is utterly engrossing and thoroughly enjoyable. West Valley Arts, which performs at Hale Centre Theatre’s former space, is one of the premier theatre companies in the state and, as always, is putting out astonishing theatre that deserves to be seen.

A CHORUS LINE (book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban) was conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett. It won nine Tony Awards and the Pulitzer after opening on Broadway in 1975. Based on real-life stories from workshop interviews, it shares a snapshot of an unorthodox Broadway dance audition in which the candidates are asked to share their life stories with the director and fellow auditioners.

Director/choreographer duo Ben Roeling and Izzy Arrieta have together created unique in-the-round staging so arresting that one wonders how A CHORUS LINE could ever have been produced on a proscenium stage. The choreography is stunningly crafted and performed by the immensely talented ensemble.

How could any cast member be singled out, when each shines so brightly? They feel like a group of real people with lived-in experience who also have the chops to make it big.

They include Bailee Johnson as Cassie, Joseph Spear as Zach, Madison Valgardson as Larry, Heather White as Sheila, Rosalie Wasser as Val, Celeste Palermo as Diana, Annie Jones as Kristine, Summer Sloan Alvey as Maggie, Sophi Keller as Bebe, Ally Choe as Connie, Cameron Robbins as Mike, Phil Lewis as Richie, Angel Martinez as Paul, Alec Foote as Mark, Dylan Panter as Greg, Michael Avila as Bobby, and understudy Zachary Mittleman as Al (usually played by Remy Talanoa).

Music director Anne Puzey has pulled out mesmerizing harmonies and raw vocals that match the honest scene work.

Scenic designer Adam Flitton has done subtle work appropriate to the piece that has been lit to perfection by lighting designer Ryan Fallis. Costume Designer Alicia Kondrick, along with wig and makeup designer Savanna Finley, truly transport the space to the 1970s with authentic dancewear looks that elevate the entire production.

A CHORUS LINE plays through May 3, 2025. For tickets, call the box office at 801-965-5140 or visit www.wvcarts.org.

Photo Credit: West Valley Arts.

