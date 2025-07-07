Repertory Dance Theatre’s Link Series to Present TWOFOLD in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Repertory Dance Theatre’s Link Series will present TWOFOLD, an evening of original choreography by Utah-based artists Dmitri Peskov and Meghan Durham Wall, along with guest choreographer Lehua Estrada. The program will run for two performances, August 14 and 15 at 7:30pm, at the Leona Wagner Black Box in the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

Featuring lighting design by Spencer Brown, former resident designer for the Trisha Brown Dance Company, TWOFOLD combines movement and visual storytelling to explore the act of gathering in a time marked by uncertainty and disconnection. Each piece highlights the shared creative power of a diverse ensemble, including jo Blake, Alex Bradshaw-Yerby, Jennifer Chandler, Devin Etcitty, Kylie Rae Lloyd, Samantha Matsukawa, Corinne Penka, Eileen Rojas, Stephanie Stroud, and artists from Salt Lake Ballet Cooperative and Snow College Dance Company.

“TWOFOLD is about making work at this stage of life and in this moment, cultivating presence and sustainability,” says Durham Wall. “It’s about listening, responding, and creating something together that none of us could make alone.”

Choreographed with intention across a cast of varying backgrounds, ages, and experiences, the performance foregrounds connection through difference, weaving bodies and stories into a reflection on resilience and collaboration.

Looking ahead, the artists behind TWOFOLD hope to grow the project into an annual collective platform for new work and interdisciplinary exchange.

Performance Details:

Dates: August 14–15, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Leona Wagner Black Box, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $15, available via Salt Lake County Arts

More information is available at rdtutah.org.