Repertory Dance Theatre to Present RDT's Dance Center on Broadway Open House in June

The event will take place on June 28, 2025, and includes Bollywood, Jazz, Flamenco and more.
Repertory Dance Theatre is inviting the public to experience the joy of movement at its highly anticipated RDT's Dance Center on Broadway Open House on June 28, 2025. This exciting community event offers dance enthusiasts of all levels the opportunity to explore seven different dance styles in a single day for just $10.
The “Dance All Day for $10” event allows participants to drop in for any or all of the classes throughout the day. For an even better deal, attendees can receive FREE admission when they purchase a 10-class punch card—which will be available at the Open House for a special discounted price of $90 (a $50 savings overall).
“The Open House is all about making dance accessible to everyone,” said Nicholas Cendese, Associate Executive/Artistic Director & Dance Center Teacher at RDT. “Whether you're a seasoned dancer or stepping onto the dance floor for the first time, this event is a fantastic way to explore new styles, meet our incredible instructors, and experience the energy of our dance community.”
RDT’s Dance Center on Broadway offers a wide range of adult dance classes (ages 16+) on evenings and weekends, all on a drop-in basis—meaning no pre-registration or long-term commitment is required. Each class is led by professional instructors, ensuring a fun and educational experience for dancers at every level.
This quarterly Open House is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in movement, connect with others, and celebrate the power of dance. Mark your calendar, grab your dance shoes, and get ready to move!
9:00 - 9:45 am - Prime Movement
9:45 - 10:30 am - Guinea, West African
10:30 - 11:15 am - Bollywood
11:15 am - 12:00 pm - Jazz
12:00 - 12:10 pm - Break
12:10 - 12:55 pm - Flamenco
12:55 - 1:40 pm - Ballet
1:40 - 2:25 pm - Modern
2:25 - 3:05 pm - Hip Hop
3:05-3:15 pm - break
3:15-3:45 pm - Dance Church
Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos