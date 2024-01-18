RDT's Ring Around the Rose Season Continues With JOURNEY

The performance is on February 10, 2024 at 11 am.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

RDT's Ring Around the Rose Season Continues With JOURNEY

RDT's Ring Around the Rose season continues with another unforgettable, interactive experience with REPERTORY DANCE THEATRE on February 10 in the Jeanne Wagner Theatre at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. As the presenters of this monthly performance series, RDT is thrilled to hit the stage themselves to present excerpts from their narrated matinee concert, JOURNEY... 120 years of modern dance. 

This artistic “journey” includes samples of RDT's prestigious historic repertory linked with narration to give audiences a greater understanding and appreciation of the history of modern dance. RDT will provide information that links the social and cultural history influencing the creation of masterful work by America’s leading choreographers.

RDT’s historic JOURNEY includes choreography by the early pioneers of American Dance including Isadora Duncan, Ruth St. Denis, Ted Shawn, Michio Ito, Helen Tamiris, Doris Humphrey, Charles Weidman, Martha Graham, José Limón, plus a look at how American dance was influenced by the Jitterbug, Jazz, television and the contemporary dance form of today

The work of renowned choreographers will be presented in an accessible and wiggle-friendly format for audiences of all ages.

Additionally, audience members will be invited to participate both on stage and from their seats to create an interactive environment for all ages.  

Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4. 




