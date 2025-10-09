Pygmalion Theatre Company Opens 2025–2026 Season With TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PYGmalion Theatre Company launches its 2025–2026 season with Tiny Beautiful Things, a deeply moving stage adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s acclaimed book, running November 7–22, 2025, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (138 W. Broadway, Salt Lake City).

Based on Strayed’s beloved collection of real-life letters and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Tiny Beautiful Things brings to life the online advice column that made “Dear Sugar” a phenomenon. When an anonymous struggling writer took over the column, she offered empathy, honesty, and unflinching vulnerability to those seeking guidance on life’s most difficult questions.

“Tackling themes of grief, love, sex, friendship, and forgiveness, Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you’re stuck, healing when you’re broken, and finding courage when there are no easy answers,” said director Tamara Howell, who also stars as Sugar. The production also features Stephanie Howell, Ali Lente, and Matthew Ivan Bennett as the letter writers. Howell co-directs the play with her daughter Madison Howell and PYGmalion Artistic Director Fran Pruyn.

“This show lends itself to collaboration in such a beautiful way,” said Howell. “Everyone involved has a voice in shaping it. The letters in this play are real, funny, heartbreaking, and human—reminding us that we all seek connection.”

Cast member Ali Lente added, “This play exhibits the importance of connecting with other humans, of being vulnerable and making ourselves known. Sugar represents the one who shows up when you think absolutely no one will.”

The Utah premiere of Tiny Beautiful Things continues PYGmalion’s legacy of presenting work that uplifts women’s voices and explores contemporary social issues with humor, heart, and courage.

Following Tiny Beautiful Things, the company’s 2025–26 season continues with Becky Nurse of Salem by Sarah Ruhl (Feb. 6–21, 2026) and the world premiere of Plan C by Andrea Peterson (May 1–16, 2026).