Plan-B's Subscription Series opens ODA MIGHT by Camille Washington November 7-17, 2019.
A doctor, a medium and an orderly walk into a mental hospital ...
A psychological thriller blurring the line between truth and reality.
In partnership with The David Ross Fetzer Foundation for Emerging Artists.
Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin (THE THIRD CROSSING, NOTHING PERSONAL, MAMA, THE EDIBLE COMPLEX, (IN)DIVISIBLE, THE WEIRD PLAY, AN EVENING WITH TWO AWFUL MEN) is the Patient, an admitted criminal who might be in custody unjustly. Yolanda Stange (...OF COLOR, MARRY CHRISTMAS) is the Doctor, who might be completely unprepared for what happens next. And Flo Bravo (in her Plan-B debut) is the Orderly, who might be the only one who knows the truth.
CAST & CREATIVE
- Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin as Patient Camille Washington, Playwright
- Yolanda Stange as Doctor Cheryl Cluff, Director
- Flo Bravo as Orderly Sam Allen, Assistant Director
- Kevin Alberts, Costume Designer
- Jennifer Freed, Stage Manager
- Keven Myhre, Set Designer
- William Peterson, Lighting Designer
November 7-17, 2019
Thursday & Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 4pm & 8pm, Sunday at 2pm
$22 general admission, $10 students
801.355.ARTS planbtheatre.org/odamight
Studio Theatre