Plan-B's Subscription Series opens ODA MIGHT by Camille Washington November 7-17, 2019.

A doctor, a medium and an orderly walk into a mental hospital ...

A psychological thriller blurring the line between truth and reality.

In partnership with The David Ross Fetzer Foundation for Emerging Artists.

Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin (THE THIRD CROSSING, NOTHING PERSONAL, MAMA, THE EDIBLE COMPLEX, (IN)DIVISIBLE, THE WEIRD PLAY, AN EVENING WITH TWO AWFUL MEN) is the Patient, an admitted criminal who might be in custody unjustly. Yolanda Stange (...OF COLOR, MARRY CHRISTMAS) is the Doctor, who might be completely unprepared for what happens next. And Flo Bravo (in her Plan-B debut) is the Orderly, who might be the only one who knows the truth.

CAST & CREATIVE

Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin as Patient Camille Washington, Playwright

Yolanda Stange as Doctor Cheryl Cluff, Director

Flo Bravo as Orderly Sam Allen, Assistant Director

Kevin Alberts, Costume Designer

Jennifer Freed, Stage Manager

Keven Myhre, Set Designer

William Peterson, Lighting Designer

November 7-17, 2019

Thursday & Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 4pm & 8pm, Sunday at 2pm

$22 general admission, $10 students

801.355.ARTS planbtheatre.org/odamight

Studio Theatre





