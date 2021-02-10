Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events
Plan-B Theatre Announces 2021, 30th Anniversary, Audio-Only Subscription Series
Programming includes P.G. ANON by Julie Jensen, ART & CLASS by Matthew Ivan Bennett, and LOCAL COLOR by Tatiana Christian, Chris Curlett, Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin, Tito Livas
These past months Plan-B has weighed the reality of Covid-19. they considered patron safety. They considered the safety of each artist they work with. They were informed that social distancing requirements dropped the capacity of their performance space to zero. They were overwhelmed, as many have been. But then they started thinking about their 25 years of experience creating radio drama in its various forms. And they realized that the best way to celebrate their 30th anniversary is to offer you the first-ever, audio-only, series in Utah history: a feast for the ears to safely stream at home or in the car.
THE 2021 AUDIO-ONLY SUBSCRIPTION SERIES
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
Related Articles